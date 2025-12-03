Systemic lapses exposed in doctor’s death as widow seeks justice and R20m compensation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four years after the death of 64-year-old specialist physician Dr Edward Mabubula, his widow, Irene Tebogo Mabubula, has learned there was no documented record of his baseline clinical assessment before the routine oncology procedure that preceded his sudden collapse and death.

On Wednesday, health ombud Prof Taole Mokoena released his findings into the deaths of Pitsi Eliphuz Ramphele, who died at a Polokwane hospital, and Mabubula, saying both cases exposed systemic failures in South Africa’s health system.

Irene lodged a complaint on May 20 2021 against the Wits Donald Medical Centre, accusing the facility of causing the cerebral air embolism and subsequent stroke her husband suffered after a procedure performed at the Wits Gordon Oncology ward on March that year.

She said the centre should be held accountable and sought at least R20m in compensation for medical expenses, arguing that the air embolism occurred on its premises and constituted a medico-legal hazard.

Mabubula died on June 3 2021.

The office of the health ombud serves as South Africa’s watchdog for investigating public complaints of negligence in both public and private health facilities.

Medical history

Mabubula, a specialist physician and nephrologist who practised at Lesedi and Tshepo Themba private hospitals, had lived with metastatic colon cancer diagnosed in December 2018. He also had a history of pulmonary tuberculosis and had developed pulmonary metastases, which led to lung resection surgery in 2020. His medical history further included hypertension.

“On March 25 2021, he was attended at the medical centre as an outpatient and a doctor connected a chemotherapy pump to his implanted chemotherapy port to enable continuous chemotherapy infusion at home over 48 hours,” Mokoena said.

No clinical information

On March 27, Mabubula drove himself to the Wits Gordon Oncology ward for the removal of the ambulatory chemotherapy pump.

He underwent routine Covid-19 screening, which recorded a body temperature of 36.5°C. “The chemotherapy port was flushed while he was seated. The investigation found that except for a recorded temperature that was measured earlier, there was no documented record of baseline examination findings or other essential clinical information prior to the procedure,” Mokoena said.

Once the flushing was completed, Mabubula stood up to put on his shirt, suddenly felt unwell and collapsed. He received emergency care and was admitted to the medical ICU, where he remained until his death.

Cause of death

An urgent CT brain scan showed a right frontal cerebral air embolism.

Independent experts commissioned by the ombud confirmed that the chemo-port flushing procedure caused the embolism. The embolism was “most likely venous in origin” and resulted from port flushing performed while Mabubula was seated, a position that may have allowed retrograde venous air movement, which worsened when he stood up.

Though rare, air embolism is a well-documented complication of venous access procedures.

Mabubula developed epileptic seizures from the cerebral air embolism, which led to a cardiovascular and cerebrovascular incident. A respiratory infection also contributed to his respiratory failure.

“The certified cause of death was natural, with respiratory failure as the immediate cause,” Mokoena said.

The ombud found that the lack of documentation breached the National Health Act, which requires proper health records for all patients.

Recommendations

Mokoena said the investigation uncovered a complex case of cerebral embolism that was aggravated by the medical centre’s undocumented practice of failing to open or retrieve patient files and failing to record critical baseline clinical assessments.

An independent radiation oncology expert concluded that Mabubula’s prior lung surgery and history of pulmonary TB altered his thoracic anatomy and pressure dynamics, further increasing the risk of air embolism.

The ombud ordered the medical centre to:

Develop and implement formal protocols for oncology outpatient port-needle removal.

Create and maintain a dedicated medical file for each patient, with full documentation of clinical assessments and procedures.

Provide psychological support to Irene and affected family members within four months.

Participate in a mediation process to resolve outstanding disputes.

“We require proof of implementation submitted to the health ombud,” Mokoena said, noting that the centre had already begun acting on the recommendations.

The ombud declared the matter closed, saying it had been “thoroughly investigated and finalised” and that no further action would be taken by his office.

