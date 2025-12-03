Unlicensed firearms and fake car plates found at ‘KT’ Molefe trial court; two arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso 'KT' Molefe during a previous appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court. File image

Two bodyguards have been arrested outside the Alexandra magistrate’s court in Johannesburg, where notorious businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe is appearing for a centralisation of dockets.

Police said the men were carrying two semi-automatic AKM rifles and ammunition without valid permits.

Their vehicle was also seized after the licence disc did not correspond with the registration number plates.

The men are 24 and 36 years old.

Molefe has been linked to a criminal cartel referred to as the “Big 5”. He is allegedly the mastermind of the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart, Pretoria club owner DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos in Orlando East, Soweto. He was granted R400,000 bail in October.

TimesLIVE