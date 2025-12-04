Another broken promise as Bhityi police station not upgraded

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime is rampant in the deeply rural Mqhekezweni village and neighbouring Bhityi administrative area. File photo.

“We have been lied to again by our government — while people are dying day and night, our minister chooses to mislead us.”

This was the reaction from Bhityi Policing Forum chair Thembela Mbonja after yet another police minister failed to deliver on promises to strengthen policing in one of the country’s most notorious crime hotspots.

“We have been lied to too many times by different ministers, and now we have been left trusting nobody,” she said.

The Bhityi police precinct covers more than 60 villages in Mthatha, stretching from Mvezo to Bumbane, and is regarded as one of the most crime-ridden areas in SA.

Despite this, the long-promised upgrade of the Bhityi police station has again stalled.

Acting police minister Prof Firoz Cachalia told residents at an imbizo in Qunu on October 2 — attended by deputy president Paul Mashatile — that the station would be upgraded to full colonel level from November 1, with additional vehicles and personnel.

But nothing has happened since.

“November 1 has come and gone. Cachalia is saying nothing and neither are the national or provincial commissioners,” Mbonja said.

She said the station was severely overstretched, serving a vast rural terrain with poor roads, widespread stock theft, murders, illegal firearms, rape and even mass killings.

“Local police are doing their best, but the area is overwhelmed.”

Traditional leaders have repeatedly raised concerns with premier Oscar Mabuyane, the community safety MEC and successive SAPS commissioners.

An upgrade of the station’s status — from captain to full colonel — was identified as one of the key interventions needed, along with the proposal to build an additional police station to cover the sprawling terrain from Mvezo to the R61.

“This area is vast. Though on record there are about 62 villages, because of new development, we have close to 100 villages,” Mbonja said.

“The decaying roads, the travelling distance and the bad conditions of the vehicles impact negatively on the response time of the police.”

But he proved that he is one of the disappointments. What are they getting for lying to us? — Matyenengqina Traditional Council head Nkosi Mfundo Bhovulengwe Mtirara

Matyenengqina Traditional Council head Nkosi Mfundo Bhovulengwe Mtirara said he initially hoped Cachalia would break the pattern of empty promises.

“But it came to be that he is just like others.

“When he spoke, he spoke as if everything was cut in stone as he even put a date.

“But he proved that he is one of the disappointments. What are they getting for lying to us?” Mtirara said.

He warned crime would worsen during the festive season as residents returned home from major cities.

“Some of our locals have been victims of the mass killings in Cape Town,” he said.

He urged the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal law enforcement unit to work with the SAPS to boost festive-season deployment.

Former KSD councillor-turned-activist and Afro Alternative Development Forum member Pasika Nontshiza also escalated the matter to the National Assembly police portfolio committee.

“I received no joy but disappointment,” he said.

A letter sent to him by acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso on August 20 stated that Bhityi had not met the three-year qualification requirement for an upgrade when assessments were first done.

The station only began meeting the criteria in the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 financial years, with results expected to be issued in August 2026.

Kupiso said upgrades were dependent on the availability of posts and the department was facing budget reductions, though “the matter is receiving attention”.

National and provincial SAPS spokespeople did not respond to queries.

Cachalia’s spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, said: “I will revert once the SAPS advises.”

Mtirara noted there had still been no arrests for the murder of former president Nelson Mandela’s relative and traditional leader, Nkosikazi Nogcinile Mtirara, 71, who was shot dead at home on October 29 2024, nor for the murder of her neighbour and the rape of five schoolgirls the same night.

