Clean sweep for Princess Faku slate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VOTED IN: The newly elected Dr WB Rubusana regional leadership celebrates its victory. From left are deputy regional secretary Bongiwe Sauli, regional secretary Anele Lizo, regional chair Princess Faku, deputy chair Malibongwe Mfazwe, treasurer Yomelela Tyali.

The Princess Faku-led ANC slate achieved a clean sweep in the leadership election battle for the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana region.

Faku’s slate won all five top positions in the regional executive committee.

While Faku was the only one uncontested, the rest had to face a challenge from party members aligned to the Imvula faction, which was led by outgoing regional secretary Antonio Carels.

At the eleventh hour, Carels withdrew his candidacy for the regional secretary post.

For the deputy chair position, Faku’s close ally, Malibongwe Mfazwe emerged victorious over Siwe Ntsasela. Mfazwe received 139 votes to Ntsasela’s 65.

In the regional secretary contest, Anele Lizo got 123 votes, while Mbasa Satyi received 87 of the 213 voting delegates.

Lizo will be deputised by Bongiwe Saul, who got 133 votes against Simbongile Gulwa’s 68.

To complete the clean sweep, Yomelela Tyali was elected regional treasurer with 141 votes against Mendy Wetsetse’s 68.

Speaking to the Dispatch after theresults were announced, Lizo and Faku said forging unity within ANC structures in the region, ahead of the 2026 local government elections, was their main mandate.

They also promised to rope in some of those who contested against them for some organisational duties.

Daily Dispatch