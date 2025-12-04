Four lawyers arrested in connection with R4m fraud at ECDC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FRAUD ARRESTS: The Hawks arrested four suspects in East London on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested four top legal practitioners in East London on Thursday in connection with alleged fraud at the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) worth more than R4m.

Former ECDC legal, compliance and governance head Mandla Gibson Mpikashe, 47, was arrested alongside Simphiwe Mkhululi Mbabane, 45, Bayethe Maswazi, 49, and Mpumelelo (Mtumelelo) Mkosana, 54, directors of Mbabane and Sokutu Inc attorneys.

They appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, theft and corruption after being arrested by the Hawks’ East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

The fraud, involving more than R4.2m, is alleged to have happened at the ECDC.

“It is alleged that Mpikashe was entrusted with safeguarding governance and compliance processes at the ECDC, where he [allegedly] colluded with the service provider to irregularly conclude a service level agreement (SLA) for debt collection services,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“The entities, Mbabane Maswazi & Sokutu Incorporated, were appointed strictly for the panel of legal services in March 2016, and not for the panel of debt collectors.”

Mhlakuvana said that in 2017, Mbabane and Sokutu Inc attorneys were reportedly changed to Mbabane and Maswazi Inc attorneys.

“Despite this limitation, an SLA dated May 2017, purportedly signed by Mpikashe on behalf of ECDC extended the scope of work to include debt collection without following any lawful procurement procedures,” he said.

“This deviation allegedly created an avenue through which the service provider unlawfully deducted approximately R4.2m from the ECDC, constituting an undue, unjustified and unlawful financial benefit.”

The matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.

The Hawks’ probe led to the arrest of the suspects and their business entity on Thursday.

Mpikashe and Mkosana were released on R5,000 bail each, while Mbabane and Maswazi were granted R10,000 bail each.

The case was postponed to January 19 2026 for further investigation.

Daily Dispatch