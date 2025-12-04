Legal Aid workers vow action after being denied bonuses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The performance bonuses were expected to be paid on or before December 12. Stock photo.

Thousands of Legal Aid SA employees have been left high and dry after their employer announced at the 11th hour that they would not receive their performance incentive bonuses.

In a correspondence sent to the employees, CEO Mantiti Kola informed the workers that the bonus was not approved.

“Kindly note that the board of Legal Aid SA did not approve the payment of the 2024/2025 FY performance incentive bonus (PIB) at their November 29 2025 meeting,” Kola said.

About 1,000 employees are affected by the decision in the Eastern Cape.

A well-placed source said they had been receiving the bonuses every December and had already budgeted for it, when they were told on Monday that it was not coming this year.

“It was never indicated that we will not get it till the 11th hour when the board was supposed to sign off the payment.

“You can imagine the debts people are in because they were expecting the money in December.

“This will affect the courts, should we decide to go on strike,” the source said.

Legal Aid employees have been carrying impossible caseloads, and keeping the service running under huge strain. It’s unacceptable. — Well-placed source

The source said the bonus was usually equivalent to about 95% of their salaries.

“Legal Aid has been recognised by parliament as the best employer. Our performance is always above board even though we have a shortage of resources.

“This year, we were supposed to get 97% of our salaries. The performance bonuses were budgeted for in the previous year. Where is the money?

“Legal Aid staff have been working under extreme pressure for months only to receive what I can describe as a slap in the face when the expected bonuses were halted …

“Legal Aid employees have been carrying impossible caseloads, and keeping the service running under huge strain. It’s unacceptable.”

The board decision sparked outrage, and talk of possible protests among staff.

South African Lawyers and Allied Workers Union (SALAWU) national spokesperson Michael Motaung said all requirements including performance of the organisation and individuals, audit reports, availability of funds, needed for approval of PIB were met.

All that was needed was for the board to sign off.

In 2019, the workers went on strike over being underpaid.

“In court, you find three or more prosecutors against one Legal Aid practitioner.

“We stretch ourselves to such an extent.

“So for the board not to approve it, without any communication provided to us, without informing us, is discouraging and demoralising because the employees have performed,” Motaung said.

Motaung said the union had written to the board asking it to reconsider the decision, to the minister of justice for intervention and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development.

He said the board was not acting in the best interest of employees.

“We intend to lodge the matter at the CCMA so it can be declared a dispute ... so we can consider going on strike.

“The board has not provided us with reasons for not approving the bonuses.

“Their decision is irrational and unreasonable, so therefore we need to take action.

“[Some employees] are getting sick, others are contemplating leaving the organisation …

“There is a possibility that we will embark on a strike, and there are people in court who want their matters finalised.

“They won’t see that. It will have to be postponed. We cover almost 90% of the cases.

“In our letter to the board on Monday [December 1], we gave them seven days for discussion …

“Our demand is simply our bonuses.”

Portfolio committee chair Xola Nqola said: “We only received a letter from SALAWU today [Wednesday].

“We have already communicated with the Legal Aid board chair and the CEO to quickly attend to the matter.

“We are going to be in constant communication with the board to ensure the matter is resolved.”

