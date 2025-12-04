Malume Womdantso soaring with ‘Gqom Flight’ EP, awards nomination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SHOOT FOR THE STARS: Gqom DJ Rapulana Mothlabane better known as Malume Womdantso, 31, is gearing up to release his debut EP, Gqom Flight, on December 11, marking a major breakthrough in his fast-rising music career. PIC SUPPLIED

The five-track project, produced by Amalinda-based Man B Music Entertainment, is set to drop after Mothlabane’s recent nomination in the Eminent Video Music Awards for Best Cinematography for the single, Thatha Lento, featuring DJ Tira and Man B Isilo Samakhosi.

Mothlabane, 31, said the nomination was a turning point in his career.

“My first gqom song was the one we did with Tira, and now it was nominated.

“The minute I got on the mic at Afrotainment [Tira’s record label] and saw Tira’s reaction, I knew this was the one.”

Despite releasing Gqom Flight under Man B Music, it will be his final project with the label before going independent.

“We’re fine as friends with Man B, but it’s time to grow.

“I’ve discovered there’s nothing the label can do that I can’t do for myself.”

Mothlabane said he was proud of artistic growth, from production to vocal delivery.

“I’m so amazed by the level of growth. I’ve already made another three-step [a new subgenre] EP that will form part of my full album, the last one in my deal with Man B.”

He admitted the Eastern Cape creative scene was challenging.

“It’s such a talented province, but it’s hard to unite Eastern Cape artists.

“They don’t understand the culture of pushing one another, it’s every man for himself.”

Mothlabane recently tested the EP live for the first time and was overwhelmed by the response.

His dance and MC background influenced his music, he said.

“Art goes all together, when you dance, you hype yourself up, and those gimmicks make great gqom songs.

“With my MC and radio experience, it’s easy to know what people want.”

One of his favourite tracks on the EP is Akukhathalwa Apha.

“It’s the one. It’s about throwing yourself into something and realising you’re the only one putting in an effort.

“With the vibe, long drum, bassline, thin gimmicks, it’s fire.”

Looking ahead, Mothlabane plans to move into talent and career management.

But, he said: “Managing artists is not for the fainthearted.”

While focused on independence, he remained grateful to the people around him.

He paid homage to his circle and family, noting that everyone around him contributed to his brand.

“I’m surrounded by multi-talented people. My mother always asks for my snippets.”

Mothlabane said he eventually planned to step back from the music spotlight.

“In two or three years, I’ll be done with music. I’ll just feature here and there.

“There’s a lot coming, but I can’t expose my strategies.”