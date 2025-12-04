Union and department at loggerheads over demands to suspend official

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Provincial transport head Andile Fani wrote to Nehawu saying the official would not be suspended or transferred.

Tensions are escalating between the provincial transport department and trade union Nehawu over the failure to suspend a senior Eastern Cape transport official under investigation by the Hawks for suspected fraudulent petrol claims.

The official, known to the Dispatch and based in the Joe Gqabi district, allegedly lashed out at staff after learning of the Hawks investigation.

Five staff members responded by submitting a grievance against the official, and Nehawu is acting on their behalf.

In a four-hour recorded meeting in March 2025, the official allegedly referred to the staff as liars and betrayers, repeatedly using biblical analogies and referring to staff as “Judas”.

The tension has arisen because the transport department is refusing to suspend the official “based on allegations”.

The official is accused of claiming petrol allowances while using a state vehicle between 2022 and November 2024, which allegedly prejudiced the department.

The matter was flagged by colleagues, and a whistle-blower reported it to the Hawks.

The five members, through Nehawu, argued that they could no longer work with the official until an investigation against him had been concluded.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) subsequently intervened, proposing mediation between the official and the affected employees.

The PSC said during this process, the official reportedly admitted that his conduct had been “unethical and unprofessional”.

In August, the PSC reported that the workers had accepted his apology, but recommended the department hold a disciplinary hearing and place him on precautionary suspension while the Hawks investigated.

The department was given 14 days to act.

On October 2, the department acknowledged the report.

The district would not be able to remove the manager based on allegations. — Provincial transport head Andile Fani

However, on Friday, provincial transport head Andile Fani wrote to Nehawu saying the official would not be suspended or transferred.

The department would follow the correct processes in terms of disciplinary code and procedure.

“I maintain that the demand to remove [the official] as your manager was responded to before the sitting of the PSC.

“The district would not be able to remove the manager based on allegations.”

In the meantime, the staff would report to the Joe Gqabi district director, Khanyisa Mxekezo.

The district director would chair meetings “to keep the environment harmonious”, with the accused official present “as he is still the employee of the department”.

Fani said no further communication from the Nehawu regional branch would be entertained.

But on Monday, Nehawu regional chair Thozamile Babane responded to Fani’s letter, saying it contained “serious, wrong and incorrect statements”.

He said the complaint against the official was not based on the allegations as stated in Fani’s letter, but on what the official had said at the meeting.

“The official said he does not want to supervise our members. We requested the district director [labour relations] to listen to what [the official] said to our members,” Babane said.

“But all of them refused to listen to the recordings of the meeting, with no apparent reasons.

“We request permission to submit the voice recording of the meeting to you to listen to what [the official] allegedly committed to do to our members in the event he was arrested by the Hawks.”

Fani had reported the matter to Nehawu’s provincial structures.

One of the aggrieved workers said they strongly felt the department’s management and Fani were protecting the official.

“This raises serious questions and suggests that there may be more to this situation than what is being presented,” the employee said.

Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, confirmed the exchange between Nehawu and Fani but did not comment further.

It was previously reported, based on documents in the case, that in September 2023, the official allegedly claimed R17,000 for travelling 3,270km between Maletswai and Burgersdorp, using his private Audi A6 with a 2L diesel engine.

In August 2023, he allegedly claimed R5,800 for 1,170km travelled using the same car.

Internal documents reveal that in March 2025, staff members were asked by the department’s human resources unit to submit written statements to assist the Hawks investigation.

A week later, the official is alleged to have convened a departmental “planning” meeting without a formal agenda.

In the meeting, he allegedly demanded that the proceedings be recorded and shared with the district director and his daughter in the event that he “be assassinated or gets arrested”.

The meeting is said to have lasted four hours, during which the official allegedly prohibited staff participation, silenced employees and issued a series of instructions.

He allegedly told staff not to contact him or assist him under any circumstances and said no-one should visit him in jail if he were arrested.

He reportedly called his staff “betrayers” and “Judas”.

