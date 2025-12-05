Alleged rhino poaching kingpin Dumisani Gwala killed in his home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin Dumisani Gwala was shot dead in his home in the Thandizwe area in Manguzi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Ntathu Ndlovu confirmed Gwala’s death. “Emanguzi police are investigating a case of murder after an incident in which a 64-year-old man was fatally shot after three unknown armed suspects allegedly gained entry to his residence in the Thandizwe area in eManguzi on December 3,” she said.

“The suspects reportedly demanded money before fleeing from the scene. No arrests have yet been made.”

Despite reports that Gwala’s killing may be linked to a rival trafficking gang, police have not commented on the motive or whether it may be linked to any other investigations.

Gwala previously stood trial in one of South Africa’s most controversial rhino poaching cases.

His death comes just over two years after the conclusion of his high-profile court matter. He was arrested during a rhino horn sting operation in the Zululand region, where he faced multiple charges, including unlawful possession of rhino horn and resisting arrest.

His trial, marked by repeated delays and allegations of interference and intimidation, ended in July 2023 when the Mtubatuba regional court acquitted him of the wildlife crime charges after ruling key evidence inadmissible. He received a suspended sentence and fine related only to resisting arrest.

The case drew international attention and generated heated debate about the integrity of certain justice system processes. Civil society groups, including Saving the Wild, had long criticised the slow progress of the case and what they described as systemic weaknesses enabling high-level wildlife crime suspects to escape conviction. Despite being widely circulated, the allegations did not result in criminal convictions against any judicial officials.

After news of the killing emerged, Jamie Joseph, director of Saving the Wild SA — who monitored Gwala’s court proceedings for years — said the incident underscores the urgency for stronger legislative tools to protect endangered species.

“The ministry of the environment is reviewing Saving the Wild’s proposal of minimum sentencing for the poaching of rhino and other endangered species. We expect the bill to be tabled in parliament in the first quarter of 2026,” she said.

“The deputy minister saw first-hand, when he attended Gwala’s trial, how he had turned the courts into a circus. Enough already — we need political will and we need to honour the rangers with justice.”

Joseph said her organisation has been in direct engagement with the ministry as part of its efforts to tighten penalties for wildlife-related crimes, adding that current sentencing frameworks remain inadequate.

TimesLIVE