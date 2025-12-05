Duo get 25 years for savage murder of East London e-hailing driver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two men who kidnapped and killed an East London e-hailing driver, despite his pleas to spare his life for his children’s sake, have been sentenced to 25 years in jail.

E-hailing driver Sibusiso Nogqola’s body was found with 15 stab wounds, in Duncan Village, on October 13 2022.

The East London regional court sentenced Lutho Nasiphi, 30, and Bahle Nqomfe, 26, to 25 years for the robbery, kidnapping and brutal murder of Nogqola.

On the fateful day, Nogqola left home to begin work, leaving behind his wife and their newborn baby.

“At about 11am, when she was unable to reach him after several attempts, she alerted the owner of the vehicle he was driving,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“The owner also failed to contact him and used the car’s tracking system to locate the vehicle.

“He observed it moving around East London before it eventually stopped in Bhebhele Street, Duncan Village, an area where Nogqola had been instructed never to pick up or drop off passengers.”

When the vehicle owner arrived at the scene, he found the car locked, stripped of its number plates, and with traces of blood visible inside.

He contacted the police.

“The following day, a locksmith opened the vehicle, revealing extensive bloodstains in the back seat and the boot,” Tyali said.

“DNA analysis later confirmed the blood belonged to Nogqola.”

During the trial, state prosecutor Sinovuyo Sotomela led detailed evidence tracing the movements of the accused on the day of the crime.

Witnesses placed Nasiphi, Nqomfe, and an unidentified man in Nogqola’s vehicle shortly before they drove to the home of the third accused, Xolela Mancam, where they smoked drugs.

Testimony revealed that Nasiphi and the unknown man removed the number plates and that Nasiphi later drove the vehicle to his home.

Shortly thereafter, a witness heard a man inside the vehicle pleading repeatedly, “Oh my children, oh my children,” while the car shook and its alarm sounded.

The assailants later returned to the vehicle and sped off, with the victim still inside and calling for help.

“The next day, Nogqola’s body was recovered with 15 stab wounds,” Tyali said.

“His family later identified him at Woodbrook Mortuary.

“Though no single piece of direct evidence linked the accused to the stabbing, the state presented strong circumstantial evidence and successfully argued that the group acted in common purpose, a submission the court accepted.”

All three accused pleaded not guilty.

The state called eight witnesses, while the accused testified in their own defence and called no witnesses.

“At the end of the trial, the court acquitted Mancam after finding that the state had not proven its case against him as an accessory after the fact,” Tyali said.

“However, Nasiphi and Nqomfe were convicted on all three charges.”

In sentencing, the court imposed the following: robbery with aggravating circumstances — 12 years’ direct imprisonment; kidnapping — five years’ direct imprisonment; and murder — 25 years’ imprisonment.

The court ordered that the sentences for robbery and kidnapping run concurrently with the murder sentence.

The Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions welcomed the sentences, noting they underscored the courts’ commitment to confronting violent crime and ensuring accountability for offences committed against workers who served the public.

