Five initiate deaths and 21 arrests already in summer season

INVESTIGATION: The Bhisho Legislature male customary initiation ad hoc committee sat in Bhisho on Wednesday. As part of the committee, Nkosi Victor Mditshwa, Cogta MEC Zolile Williams, Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso and committee chair Mlibo Qoboshiyane discussed how to prevent more initiate deaths

Two weeks into the start of the summer initiation season, five initiates have died and 21 people have been arrested for performing illegal circumcisions.

Two initiates died in the OR Tambo district, one in Buffalo City Metro and two in the Chris Hani district. One initiate allegedly hanged himself.

Those arrested include unregistered traditional surgeons and nurses.

They were arrested for allegedly unlawfully circumcising under-age boys without documents, or for not being registered traditional initiation practitioners.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams and Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso expressed shock at the deaths, and applauded the arrests, saying more people suspected of breaking the law and putting initiates’ lives at risk would be arrested.

Williams said the work of the various teams involved in mitigating the risks associated with negligence was commendable.

“District and metro monitoring teams are scattered throughout the province to guarantee the safe passage of our boys to manhood,” Williams said.

He and Gwadiso commended those who complied with the law for the safe passage of boys to manhood.

“Without fear or favour, let the law take its course against those who break the law, including errant parents,” Gwadiso said.

Gwadiso decried the death of the initiate in the Chris Hani district who was found hanging.

“Let the police investigate the matter to bring closure to the parents and family.

“The deaths are disappointing, given the awareness campaigns undertaken through the training of traditional surgeons and nurses and imbiz yamadoda [men’s imbizo].

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

The two leaders said the arrests should serve as deterrents.

In the 2025 winter initiation season, 70 people involved in bogus initiation schools were arrested, 40 of whom were from OR Tambo and 11 from Buffalo City.

And now, two weeks into the summer season, instead of preparing to celebrate their sons’ homecomings, the families of the initiates who have died are preparing to bury them.

It is very sad for the family, and the father is devastated and cannot accept that his son is gone. — Family spokesperson Bongani Fuzile

Family spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said Lisolethu Skeyi, 17, who died suddenly at Nokhala village, in Kwelerha, on Friday, was his brother’s only child.

“He was everything to our brother. His mother has passed on.

“Lisolethu was his pride, and our brother did everything possible to make his son happy.

“Going to the initiation school was a big achievement for the entire family.

“It is very sad for the family, and the father is devastated and cannot accept that his son is gone.

“As the family, we are trying our best to help him deal with it.”

Fuzile said they had been preparing for a big umgidi (celebration) on December 20, but now Lisolethu would be buried at Nokhala village on December 13.

“Lisolethu died on Friday, a day before we were to have umojiso, marking the seven days since he had been circumcised.

“He was in a legal initiation school, had undergone pre-circumcision medical screening and had all the legal documents.

“He had an underlying comorbidity. But his death was sudden.

“It took us all by surprise as he showed no signs of being ill.

“If he’d presented any signs of illness, we could have rushed him to hospital.

“Instead of celebrating his homecoming, we mourn his death, but we have solace in God.”

In an effort to mitigate initiation fatalities, in July the Bhisho legislature set up a 15-man ad-hoc committee on male customary initiation led by Mlibo Qoboshiyane to join other stakeholders in the war against deaths.

On Wednesday, the committee met Williams and Gwadiso in Bhisho, along with local traditional leaders, the leadership of the provincial initiation co-ordinating committee led by Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, and members of the health department.

On Thursday and Friday, they embarked on oversight visits to the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani districts, having visited Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

Daily Dispatch