Gunmen kill taxi association official in late-night shooting in Woodmead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police say a taxi association official was gunned down in Woodmead on Thursday night. Stock photo.

A 52-year-old taxi association official was shot dead in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on Thursday night in what police believe may be linked to tensions between rival taxi groups in Alexandra.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the man was in a parking lot with another individual at about 10.30pm when two gunmen approached and opened fire with automatic rifles. He died at the scene.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The motive is not yet confirmed but “it is suspected that the killing is related to an ongoing fight between taxi associations in Alexandra,” Masondo said.

Police urged the public to come forward with information that could help them identify or track down the suspects.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have information to contact their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,″ Masondo said.

TimesLIVE