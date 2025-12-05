Justice finally as three sentenced to life for brutal rape spree in 2010

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LOCKED UP: The East London regional court has sentenced gang rapists Sivuyile Mbondela, 41, Sisanele Hletyiwe, 33, and Thanduxolo Kedama, 34, to life behind bars.

Fifteen years later, the East London regional court has handed life sentences to three men who in a brutal spree gang-raped several women as well as a 15-year-old girl in front of her little brother, in 2010.

Sivuyile Mbondela, 41, Sisanele Hletyiwe, 33, and Thanduxolo Kedama, 34, gang-raped the women and teenager in Ngcobo village, in Stutterheim.

Their accomplice, Sandile Mbondela, died before the trial commenced.

In addition to the life sentences, they received 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for housebreaking with intent to commit rape.

Sivuyile Mbondela received a further 20 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All sentences will run concurrently.

“The trio were also declared unfit to possess firearms, and their names will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

“The ordeal began on the night of July 4 2010, when a 15-year-old girl was awoken by unknown men who forced open a door secured only with a nail.

“One assailant pointed a firearm at her and her seven-year-old brother, while the others ransacked the room.

“They robbed her of a cellphone and R100 before three of the men took turns raping her in the presence of her brother.

“She was then taken outside to nearby bushes and raped again.”

When her cousin arrived home by taxi moments later, the attackers set upon her too.

She ran to a neighbour’s rondavel seeking help.

“When the neighbour opened the door, the attackers forced their way inside, robbed the occupants of their cellphones, and raped both women,” Tyali said.

“The neighbour’s boyfriend, who tried to intervene, was assaulted.”

Two other women who had been waiting in the taxi outside came to look for their friend.

They, too, were threatened at gunpoint, robbed of their belongings, and sexually assaulted.

The attackers then approached the taxi, intending to rob the driver, but he fired warning shots, causing them to flee.

“The victims were transported to the hospital and later to the police station,” Tyali said.

“Police investigations led to the arrest of all four men and the recovery of several stolen cellphones that had been resold.”

During the arrest of Mbondela, at the farm where he worked, he attempted to flee and dropped the firearm used in the attacks.

The matter was initially withdrawn due to delays in obtaining DNA results, as the victims could not identify the attackers because it had been dark at the time.

“Once DNA results linked the accused; the case was re-enrolled in 2014,” Tyali said.

“However, the accused repeatedly attempted to obstruct the trial, changing attorneys, producing suspicious sick notes, and at times failing to attend court.”

The perseverance of state advocate Vuyokazi Sam ensured that the matter proceeded, particularly after two of the accused were rearrested in 2022 in a separate case.

During sentencing, the state presented victim-impact statements from all the survivors.

“It emerged that one of them suffered a mental breakdown due to the severe trauma, and the state requested counselling and other support interventions for all victims,” Tyali said.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecutor and all role players for their unwavering commitment despite the many obstacles.

He emphasised that the outcome affirmed the NPA’s continued dedication to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence.

Daily Dispatch