Metro shines light on Qonce for opening-of-season festivities

The festive spirit is lighting up the Buffalo City Metro as the city gears up for popular annual switching on of the Christmas lights.

This year, the event heads to the picturesque Botanical Gardens in Qonce on Saturday.

BCM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the celebration promised to be a safe and vibrant experience, with musical performances from a line-up of local and national artists.

“Qonce is part of BCM, why should we not give them a chance to enjoy the lights switch-on festival?

“For years, people from Qonce have had to travel to East London. It seems only fair we host the event there this year.”

Fuzile confirmed East London would have its own lights switch-on at 8pm — the same time as Qonce’s celebration — for residents to share the festive tradition.

The East London event will boast food stalls and children’s entertainment such as face painting, jumping castles and slides.

The Qonce celebration promises a programme suitable for all ages, including live performances, fireworks and food stalls.

Performers include national artists such as Cairo CPT and Zuko SA, local presenters Loza Wamamfene and Ronnie Peter, along with local artists and DJs including Groovie Christ, DJ Mjazz, Sindi Gospel Group, Luphelo Kodwa and Siphe Mditshane.

Fuzile said there would be refreshed light installations, expanded family-friendly zones and an enhanced entertainment line-up.

The festive spirit is lighting up East London as Buffalo City Metro’s Christmas lights and decorations add cheer to the beachfront, drawing families and holidaymakers to the seaside. (RANDELL ROSKRUGE)

With activities running throughout the afternoon and evening, the event will culminate in the official countdown and illumination of the city’s festive lights.

People are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a full day of festive cheer.

Fuzile said the metro was working closely with law enforcement agencies, emergency services and traffic management teams.

“You will see increased law-enforcement visibility and the enforcement of municipal bylaws, especially regarding alcohol consumption and traffic control.

“BCM will also deploy waste management teams for continuous cleaning.”

Zuko SA said he was excited to be part of the event.

“This moment means a lot to me — being invited to share my music with the community during such a festive and meaningful event feels like a blessing.

“My aim is to create a powerful connection through music. I want to share love, hope and positivity with everyone who shows up.”

DJ Groovie Christ also shared his excitement about performing at the event for the first time.

“In the five years of my career as a DJ, I’ve never played at the Christmas lights event.”

DJ Groovie said fans could look forward to uplifting gospel music, and he aimed to entertain all age groups, especially older attendees.

“I’m hoping I’ll be able to reach my target audience, and everyone will have fun and enjoy themselves.”

