NSRI urges safety measures during spring tides

Beachgoers are urged to exercise caution as the full moon spring tide that peaked on Thursday is expected to cause stronger and more unpredictable tidal conditions over the weekend.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the natural phenomenon occurs when the sun, moon and Earth align during the full moon phase, amplifying the gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans.

NSRI spokesperson Andrew Ingram said beachgoers could expect higher high tides, with water levels rising significantly and reaching further up the shoreline.

Lower low tides are also expected with more seabed exposed as water levels dip below average.

Ingram said there will be an increased tidal range resulting in the difference between high and low tide levels at its maximum.

“Spring tides often result in stronger tidal currents, particularly in narrow inlets. This natural phenomenon can present potential dangers such as stronger tidal flows intensifying rip currents, posing a risk to swimmers. There can be coastal hiking hazards with some hiking trails near the coast becoming inaccessible or hazardous during high tides. Shoreline anglers should exercise extra caution as higher waves may reach beyond usual safe zones,” said Ingram.

He said the effects of spring tides could last several days.

“By adhering to the safety measures, you can minimise risks and enjoy the ocean’s natural beauty responsibly. The NSRI remains committed to safeguarding lives and promoting awareness of coastal hazards.”

To ensure safety while enjoying coastal activities, the NSRI recommended these precautions:

• Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Avoid rip currents and swim between lifeguard flags.

• Be aware of rip currents, which are particularly strong during spring tides, especially during outgoing tides.

• Stay informed. Check daily weather forecasts from the South African Weather Service and consult tide timetables.

Ingram said: “Plan your hikes carefully, avoiding trails that may be cut off during high tide. Shoreline anglers should maintain a safe distance from the water. When fishing from rocks or cliffs, they should wear a life jacket and carry flotation equipment, for example, a 5L water container with a rope attached, that can be thrown to someone in the water.”

“When boating and paddling, always wear life jackets, carry essential safety equipment and keep your cellphone fully charged in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app allows you to log your trip and call the NSRI for help quickly and easily.”

He warned against consuming alcohol and swimming.

“Drinking alcohol before doing an activity in or near water may put your life at risk. Ensure children are under the supervision of a responsible adult in and near the water,” said Ingram.

He said inland water resources, such as rivers, lakes and dams, also posed a danger, especially during heavy rainfall.

“Monitor adverse weather conditions such as strong winds and fast-flowing rivers.”

