IN FULL | What ‘Witness D’ said during his testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

Evidence leaders applied to have evidence presented in camera indefinitely as the hearings proceed.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s office said he will meet and brief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on the murder investigation this weekend. (Kabelo Mokoena)

The death of “Witness D” who testified before the Madlanga commission has brought into sharp focus why it is important for the government to ensure that witnesses are protected and perpetrators brought to book.

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe testified as“Witness D” but his voice was not disguised during his testimony. He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the cover-up of a murder scene.

Below is Van der Merwe’s full testimony.

1763366700 Madlanga Commission Record 20251114 Day 33 by Mamoriri Radebe

