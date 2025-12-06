IN FULL | What ‘Witness D’ said during his testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

The death of “Witness D” who testified before the Madlanga commission has brought into sharp focus why it is important for the government to ensure that witnesses are protected and perpetrators brought to book.
Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe testified as“Witness D” but his voice was not disguised during his testimony. He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the cover-up of a murder scene.
Below is Van der Merwe’s full testimony.
TimesLIVE
