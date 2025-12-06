IN FULL | What ‘Witness D’ said during his testimony at the Madlanga inquiry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola’s office said he will meet and brief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on the murder investigation this weekend.

The death of “Witness D” who testified before the Madlanga commission has brought into sharp focus why it is important for the government to ensure that witnesses are protected and perpetrators brought to book.

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe testified as“Witness D” but his voice was not disguised during his testimony. He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in the cover-up of a murder scene.

Below is Van der Merwe’s full testimony.

TimesLIVE