Trompies bring back kwaito groove with new single ‘Lilizela’ featuring Nokwazi, Kwesta & Stoan - Clone

Kwaito royalty Trompies have returned with a powerful reminder of their legacy, dropping their new single Lilizela, a celebratory, nostalgic offering featuring vocal powerhouse Nokwazi, award-winning rapper Kwesta and Bongo Maffin’s Stoan.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the industry, Trompies remain one of South Africa’s most influential musical forces. Born from the township culture that defined the early 90s, the group helped carve the foundation of kwaito not just as a genre but as a cultural movement. From their 1994 debut, they created a sound shaped by thumping basslines, African textures, percussive rhythms and proudly vernacular storytelling that captured everyday South African life during a time of national change.

Now, decades, multiple platinum albums and more than a million sales later, Trompies are proving that their heartbeat remains as strong as ever.

The single also arrives as the official pre-add to their highly anticipated EP Pantsula 4 Life, dropping on January 30. The project boasts an impressive line-up including Vetkuk vs Mahoota, Kabza De Small, TOSS, Reece Madlisa, Dr Lamandro, Nokwazi and Kwesta, among other artists. It promises a celebration of homegrown sonic heritage while further cementing the group’s 30-year contribution to South African music.

Lilizela is more than just a single it is a declaration. Trompies remain a vital thread in South Africa’s cultural tapestry, still able to ignite dance floors and stir collective memory. As they prepare to unveil Pantsula 4 Life, the group steps forward with the same pride, purpose and passion that has carried them through three decades at the forefront of kwaito.