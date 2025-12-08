Eastern Cape education official, son in court after 38 suspected stolen sheep recovered

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STOCK THEFT CASE: Police intercepted a bakkie and trailer transporting sheep on the R61 road near Decoligny, outside Mthatha.

A senior Eastern Cape education official and his son, accused of stealing 38 sheep worth almost R140,000, appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday.

Zolani Nozulela, 51, an education development officer in Mbizana, and his 22-year-old son Ntokozo, faced magistrate Palesa Sehoshe on charges of stock theft.

The two, from Ntabankulu, have been in custody since their arrest on Friday.

Their attorney, Siseko Matshoba, sought bail, but state prosecutor Sisipho Baleni opposed it, saying no reasons were given to grant it.

The case was postponed to Friday for profiling and a formal bail application.

They remain in custody.

Police said the arrests followed a tip-off about stolen sheep allegedly being transported to Ntabankulu.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said they were caught on the R61 road near Decoligny, outside Mthatha, with 38 sheep suspected to be stolen.

The police allegedly intercepted a Toyota Hilux towing a trailer.

“The sheep were identified by the rightful owner,” Matyolo said.

OR Tambo police district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana urged communities to keep providing information on stock theft.

Modishana said investigations were continuing and more arrests could be made.

“Stock theft is one of our priority crimes,” he said.

Nozulela family members who attended Monday’s court proceedings declined to comment.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department “noted this with concern and will follow this up, but now we are sourcing the police report”.

Daily Dispatch