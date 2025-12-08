Five accused in alleged Russia military recruitment saga granted bail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africans allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine released on bail after being arrested at OR Tambo airport.

Five people arrested for allegedly recruiting and facilitating South Africans to join the Russia–Ukraine war have been released on bail after appearing in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday.

Patricia Mantula, 39, Thulani Mazibuko, 24, Xolani Ntuli, 23, Siphamandla Chabalala, 23, and Sifiso Mabena, 21, face charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

They were intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport after a police tip-off flagged suspicious behaviour moments before they were due to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

According to Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mantula is alleged to have arranged the travel and recruitment of the four men to join the Russian Federation military.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the rest of the group.

While the state did not oppose bail for most of the accused, the application by Ntuli fell under schedule 5, requiring him to prove that releasing him would be in the interests of justice. He has been granted R15,000 bail.

Because of their alleged different levels of involvement, the court imposed varying bail amounts.

Mantula was granted bail of R30,000, while Mazibuko, Chabalala and Mabena were granted R5,000 each with conditions.

The court also restricted Mantula’s movements to within South Africa.

All five are expected back in court on February 10, 2026.

The NPA says investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE