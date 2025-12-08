Limpopo authorities warn of rise in stokvel robberies over festive season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Criminals are watching,' MEC and SAPS warn after woman robbed of stokvel money

Limpopo authorities have issued a strong warning to communities as stokvel payouts and year-end savings withdrawals place thousands of people at heightened risk of robbery during the festive season.

MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye and provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged people to avoid carrying or storing large sums of cash as criminals increasingly target individuals and social savings groups at this time of year.

Mathye said the festive season remained a “high-risk period”, with criminals often monitoring banks, ATMs and known payout points.

“Criminals are watching and they strike fast. We urge every community member to prioritise safety and avoid carrying or withdrawing large amounts of cash,” said Mathye.

Her warning comes as police investigate yet another stokvel-related attack, this time involving a 55-year-old woman robbed inside her home in Nkowankowa on Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the woman had stepped outside to fetch water at about 4.43am when two unknown men approached her.

“One pointed a firearm and forced her back inside. She was pushed to the floor and injured while the suspects took a plastic bag containing stokvel cash and her cellphone before fleeing on foot. No shots were fired”, said Ledwaba.

“This is exactly the type of crime we see rising sharply in December. We urge residents to use electronic banking and avoid becoming targets,” said Limpopo commissioner Hadebe.

Both the department and police encouraged stokvel groups to switch to digital transactions, avoid publicising meeting or payout dates, and remain vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs.

