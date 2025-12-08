Mthatha public pool comes to life again with sounds of laughter, splashing and joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mthatha public swimming pool officially reopened on Thursday after almost a decade of closure,much to the delight of young children and the community.

The sound of splashing water accompanied by loud screams of excited young children echoed around the Mthatha public swimming pool on a sunny Thursday afternoon when it finally opened its gates to the community for the first time in almost a decade.

Having been forced to close its doors due to neglect and rampant vandalism, the facility was brought back to life as parents and authorities from King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality, led by mayor Nyaniso Nelani, officially cut the ribbon to signal the reopening of the pool.

Young swimmers, some as young as three years old, could not wait to dive in and showcase their swimming abilities.

It was a feel-good moment for families who had watched the pool stand empty and vandalised for years.

Among the children was 15-year-old Athule Mpepanduku, who stepped onto the pool deck with a mixture of pride and relief.

“Swimming is a life skill. If a child knows how to float or turn onto their back when they’re tired, that alone can save them.” — Sutherland

For him, the reopening could not have come at a better time.

“It means a lot, especially during the festive season.

“It keeps us away from violence and drugs because now we have something to do, and it’s a life skill we can learn.”

He said the reopening of the pool gave hope to aspiring competitive swimmers in Mthatha.

“Mthatha is developing in swimming. We’re not at the level of Pretoria, where I come from, yet, but we’re going towards that.”

The atmosphere around the pool matched his optimism.

Children shouted instructions to one another with excitement.

Some clung to kick-boards, others drifted on their backs with wide eyes, encouraged by instructors walking along the pool’s edge.

Parents sat on the stands, cheering each small accomplishment.

Smiley Dolphin Swim Academy director and president of OR Tambo Aquatics, Margaret Sutherland, watched the scene closely.

She has trained many of the instructors guiding the children and has spent years pushing for stronger water-safety programmes in the area.

“It’s a big job establishing this district structure, but it’s rewarding.

“The more qualified instructors we train, the more lives we can save.

“Swimming is a life skill. If a child knows how to float or turn onto their back when they’re tired, that alone can save them,” she said.

She said her dedication grew after she witnessed a preventable drowning years ago.

That moment, she said, was why she continued helping new instructors qualify under Swim SA and why she wanted more children to learn basic survival techniques early.

The reopening followed a major refurbishment project that addressed years of damage and disuse.

Nelani said restoring the pool required a complete rebuild of its systems and structures.

The upgrade cost R4.5m and included heritage-design submissions, new fencing, upgrades to the main pool, improved changing rooms, new offices and a refurbished children’s pool designed for ages three to eight.

“To restore this pool, we had to start with proper security and rebuild essential systems,” Nelani said.

He confirmed that 24-hour security was now in place to prevent vandalism at the facility.

He said the municipality was finalising tariffs through a cost-benefit process intended to keep access affordable, while supporting long-term maintenance.

Nelani said Thursday’s reopening also served as an awareness drive, reminding residents that the pool belonged to them.

“This is their asset. They must guard it jealously.”

Despite the administrative details, the day belonged to the children.

They raced each other from one end of the pool to the other.

They jumped into the water in groups, waited for their turn at the lane ropes and proudly demonstrated what they had learnt.

Even the smallest swimmers in the three- to eight-year-olds’ pool waved to their parents after completing a short float.

For Mpepanduku, the revived pool represents more than a place to swim.

It is a safe space, a chance to grow and something positive to focus on during a time when many young people feel restless and bored.

“I’ll be here often and I’ll bring my friends,” he said.

DAILY DISPATCH