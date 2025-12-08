Qonce orderly, rampant drinking on EL beachfront during opening of season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

East Londoners turned up in numbers for the annual Switching on of the Lights along the beachfront on Saturday evening.

Qonce residents turned out in numbers on Saturday evening for Buffalo City Metro’s annual switching-on-of-the-lights event.

The ceremony at the Qonce Botanical Gardens was led by BCM chief whip Nozandile Mhlola in the absence of mayor Princess Faku.

Mhlola said the programme was introduced to provide recreational activities for young people at the start of the festive season.

“This is a yearly programme to lift people’s spirits for the approaching Christmas period,” she said, while urging those present to avoid drinking in public and keep family-oriented events alcohol-free.

While the Qonce event remained orderly, it was a different story in East London.

Hundreds gathered in Qonce for live music and entertainment at the Switching on of the Lights event over the weekend PIC: FACEBOOK (Supplied)

Along the beachfront Esplanade, groups of young people were seen drinking openly, again raising concerns about underage drinking.

Motorists reported difficulty moving along parts of the Esplanade as groups gathered on the roadside and spilled into the street.

Anele Msongelwa, chair of the Quigney Forum and member of the Quigney Ratepayers’ Association, said there was no constantly visible law enforcement to ensure the safety of the attendees.

“The municipality failed to plan accordingly, because there was no order, and there was only so much we could do as the forum because we were outnumbered, and some of the youngsters were drinking with adults.

“Some children were abandoned by their friends and ended up sleeping on the streets, due to the state they were in,” Msongelwa said.

“We confiscated so many weapons from people who were among the crowds.

“Even now the streets are still filthy.”

DAILY DISPATCH