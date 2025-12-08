Three men jailed for life for 2010 gang-rape spree

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three Eastern Cape men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for a series of gang rapes and armed attacks committed during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The East London Regional Court handed down the sentences last week — more than 15 years after the crimes, which involved the rape of a teenager and multiple women and the terrorising of residents in their homes in Ngcobo Village, near Stutterheim.

Sivuyile Mbondela, 41, Sisanele Hletyiwe, 36, and Thanduxolo Kedama, 47, were sentenced to life in prison for the gang rapes.

They also sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for housebreaking with intent to commit rape.

Mbondela received an additional 20 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. All sentences will run concurrently.

A fourth alleged accomplice, Sandile Mbondela, died before the trial started.

The court declared the men unfit to possess firearms and ordered that their names be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The crimes unfolded on the night of July 4 2010, when a group of armed men forced their way into a home where a 15-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother were sleeping.

The attackers held the children at gunpoint, stole a cellphone and R100, and took turns raping the teenager in front of her brother. She was then dragged outside to nearby bushes and raped again.

Her cousin, who arrived home shortly afterwards, was also attacked but managed to flee to a neighbour’s rondavel.

When the neighbour opened the door, the assailants pushed their way inside, robbed the occupants of cellphones and raped both women.

The boyfriend of one of the women was assaulted when he attempted to intervene.

Two more women, who had been waiting in a taxi outside, were threatened at gunpoint, robbed and sexually assaulted when they went to check on their friend.

The attackers later approached the taxi, intending to rob the driver, but he fired warning shots, forcing them to flee.

The victims were taken to hospital and later to the police.

Police recovered several stolen cellphones during the investigation and arrested all four suspects.

When officers moved in to arrest Sivuyile Mbondela at the farm where he worked, he attempted to flee and dropped the firearm used in the attacks.

The case was initially withdrawn because of delays in obtaining DNA results as the victims were unable to identify the attackers due to poor visibility on the night of the assaults.

Once DNA evidence linked the men to the crimes, the matter was reinstated in 2014.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused repeatedly attempted to frustrate the prosecution.

“The accused kept changing attorneys, producing suspicious sick notes and at times failed to attend court,” he said.

“The perseverance of state advocate Vuyokazi Sam ensured that the matter proceeded, particularly after two of the accused were rearrested in 2022 in a separate case.”

Victim-impact statements revealed the extent of the trauma suffered by the survivors, including one who experienced a mental breakdown.

The state requested counselling and other support interventions for all the victims.

Tyali said the successful prosecution demonstrated the NPA’s commitment to pursuing justice for victims of gender-based violence despite significant obstacles.

He said the sentences reflected the seriousness with which the justice system treated crimes of this nature and commended all role players involved in bringing the matter to a conclusion.

