Community bemoans delay in reopening neglected Ngangelizwe swimming pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Ngangelizwe swimming pool, which is in a derilict state due to years of neglect by municipal bosses, will finally get a much-needed facelift, provided the council approves a draft plan to develop it as part of attempts to revive the economy of Ngangelizwe township, Mthatha's oldest township.

The Ngangelizwe swimming pool, once a lively centre for weekend recreation and township competitions, has remained closed for more than 20 years after falling into disrepair after just 13 years of service.

Its continued closure has renewed frustration among residents, especially following the recent reopening of the Mthatha CBD pool — a development they say highlights unequal service delivery.

Opened in 1990, the Ngangelizwe pool was a major recreational hub, drawing children and young athletes from across the township.

It hosted regular swimming galas and offered a safe training space for young people.

But just 13 years later, the facility was closed after years of inadequate maintenance.

The site soon deteriorated, becoming a hotspot for vandalism, crime and illegal dumping.

Residents argue the municipality has failed to protect a facility that once served the wider community.

Zincedile Tiya, a lifelong resident, said the long delay contradicted the municipality’s own development goals.

“There is a council resolution saying that by 2030 they want to make Ngangelizwe the economic hub of King Sabata Dalindyebo.

“By not prioritising Ngangelizwe and its residents, this goes against that resolution.”

He said the community should not be blamed for the site’s decay.

“One cannot fault anyone but the municipality because it is their property.”

For Tiya, the pool was a central part of youth development.

“When we grew up, that pool hosted competitions with boys from north, east, mid and west Ngangelizwe. Even boys from Ikhwezi Township would swim with us.

“Now, children swim in the Mthatha River, which is unsafe and unhygienic.”

He said the pool created pathways for young swimmers to build skills and compete at higher levels, and its long closure had left children without safe recreational options.

Former SA boxing champion and Ngangelizwe resident Viwe Mdletyeni said the pool complex had served multiple areas — Waterfall, Ngangelizwe, Ikhwezi and Mbuqe — and should not be viewed as a single-neighbourhood project.

“This pool is not for one section — it’s for all of us.”

The reopening of the CBD pool while ours stays closed shows exactly where we stand in the municipality’s priorities

Mdletyeni said it was unreasonable to expect children to travel to town just for a swim, noting that some become distracted at the CBD pool instead of focusing on what they came for.

This placed an unnecessary burden on families and exposed children to risks that would be avoided if the local pool were operational and open.

Community members raised concerns about municipal budgeting timelines, arguing that reopening the pool in 2027 — the estimated year based on current planning — was too late for today’s youth.

Mdletyeni said the issue was about dignity and equal treatment.

“The reopening of the CBD pool while ours stays closed shows exactly where we stand in the municipality’s priorities.

“Ngangelizwe has produced champions, leaders and talented young people.

“But our children still don’t have basic facilities.

“A pool is not just for fun — it keeps kids off the streets, away from crime, and focused on discipline. We need the same opportunities as any child in town.”

King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the municipality had already completed significant upgrades to the site.

“We have rebuilt the buildings, the fencing is done, and we have invested more than a million on the site.”

Funds were now required to restore the pool itself.

“We are looking for funds to revamp the pool. It’s a matter of time. Around 2027, it will be done.

“We have budgeted R600,000 for the pump house, after an earlier R1m spent on fencing, offices, showers and security.”

Despite this assurance, residents remain sceptical.

They say the reopening is about safety, fairness and restoring opportunities for young people in the township.

Clear timelines — not repeated promises — were essential for reviving a facility that once strengthened Ngangelizwe’s social fabric and could again become a source of community pride.

Daily Dispatch