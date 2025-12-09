DELORIS | The slavery is done. It’s our time to find meaning and connect

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A mindful gift made by a crafty East London knitter was a best buy at one of many markets, this one at Calvary church, for only R20.

Years ago, an editor I worked for pointedly assigned the only openly atheist in the room to cover the Karoo Mighty Men Christian campout near Compassberg.

Yes, for four gloriously alcohol-free days in a tent, this lowly scribe watched in joy and horror at the incredible new bond forged between broken men of apartheid, their sons, saw them worship arm-in-arm with black brothers to fiery orations from politically hip black pastors, and witnessed an exorcism. That was rough and disturbing.

Emily Bouwer's art combines shells she has collected from our sea shores and a simple message of thanks. Her price was so affordable. She was selling at the God Adventure's first Christmas market on Saturday. Picture: DELORIS KOAN (DELORIS KOAN)

It was incredible. I was in awe of the power of spirituality to do good, considering how during the civil and frontline war of the ’70s, the SADF dominees used to preek to us brainwashed 19-year-old conscripts (means you had to go to the army for two years or, if you did not like that, jail for six) that God was on our side against the black terroristic hordes — who turned out to be — once the blindfold of apartheid propaganda had been ripped away — my freedom-loving countrymen and women.

This weekend, here comes Wendy K, our stalwart manager of all things at GO!

She places a pamphlet on my desk. It is an invite to her church’s festive season. She was so kind and gentle about it, who could say no?

First things first: what a weekend of markets! I added three more to my list and it has left me wondering if I missed the festival market diary, and why doesn’t someone organise a local tour of all of them in a day or weekend?

You know, just hit them in a group, one after the other. What a jol!

I was shaken at how much locally made and conceptualised art, craft, food and ideas are on display at these stalls.

Glorious notes rang out from packed Calvary church in Quigney at the free, spectacular, pop concert-themed 'Wonders of His Love' show which ran four times on the weekend. Picture: DELORIS KOAN (DELORIS KOAN)

Cupcakes, fruit cakes, pottery, children’s clothing, so many handmade perfumes, soaps, toys, hair scrunchies, designer coffee cups, lots of coffee, great novels.

It’s a long list made even more remarkable by the absence of cheap Chinese knockoffs.

Temu gave way to local, which is tremendous, and Shein was pushed into the shadows as our inner artists came out to shine.

And the prices were so reasonable. I estimated that your more heartfelt local market shop for Christmas prezzies would come in at about R30 to R50 per person.

I am still thinking about who to gift with my knitted orange carrot key-ring thingie. I shall find one of my alpha-male, meat-loving friends.

My best was a woman in Quigney whose stall was in the most adorable market of them all, the God Adventure church in Quigney.

The God Adventure church in Quigney dedicated its R10 entry fee to community cleaners and custodians who have turned the Esplanade into a safer, more inviting place. Picture: DELORIS KOAN (DELORIS KOAN)

She rallied the local community, with all stall rents going to support the community-funded cleanup teams down on the Esplanade run by the Quigney Ratepayers and Residents’ Association.

The woman in a doek was behind a table laden with all the seashells she had collected over the years, glued in dynamic shapes on varnished boards with messages like “gratitude”.

My best was a moo-cow-shaped sign with shells and the message: “Kitchen closed! This cow is gatvol”.

I had come to support my friend, Saint Peril, who runs the sound for this independent local organisation which is deeply involved in the difficult stories of the Quigney.

We stroll to the front of the hall and there, on the now blocked-off old proscenium, is a room, then a passage down the stairs to under the building to a warren of five or six rooms, all carpeted and decked out with fun kids’ stuff, through the couches to the back offices, two houses the church rents — a world within a world.

I know some of the stories — I had a piano lesson in one of the homes earlier in 2025 but only managed one. Story of my life.

They came in the rain, people drifting through happy kids, young people, groovy older types — such a peaceful, vibrant scent in the air.

Marizelle van Wyk and her glittering hat at the God Aventure church's first Christmas Market on Saturday, which attracted strong support from residents. Picture: DELORIS KOAN (DELORIS KOAN)

Saturday night and the EL Open Water swimmers are having a braai at the EL Lifesaver’s Club. It’s fairly small, 30 of us.

Mostly we see each other in the water, and that morning, our 3.1km swim from Orient to Osners and 650 breaths to get back was mostly silent.

In a semi-formal setting, we talk about how important we are to each other, how proud we are of what we do.

One of us arrived from Cambridge in 2025, swam and swam and then, with little fanfare did the holy grail swim, Robben Island to the mainland, with just family in the support boat.

And we celebrated our returning Olympian Mark Roach who bounced back into global swimming a few months ago, making a semi and a final at the Tokyo Deaflympics a few days ago.

Isn’t this the same for every other small group of dedicated passionistas in our Eastern Cape, which is thankfully equally far from all the big SA metros?

Isn’t this smallness the core of our intensity, does it not give us a fine-tuned sense of belonging, of meaning?

On my bike home in the rain the other night, the atheist in me slipped into nihilism.

I heard these words drifting into the Gonubie Main Road blackened and slicked and devoid of people. They are from fab science-artist commentator Elle Cordova: “I am a sack of carbon, water and electricity blessed, maybe cursed, with consciousness, trundling about for 80 years — if I am lucky — on a tiny rock which is hurtling through a vast and ancient cosmos. Mostly I spend my allotted time working and eating to sustain the carbon sack …”

But I woke on Sunday morning, as we can do, feeling perky and ready for “the cosmos and the mystery and majesty and wonder that we have just barely begun to know about…”

Today, I am going to church! Initially I had told Wendy that the “Wonders of His Love” carols spectacular at her Calvary church, also in Quigney, clashed with my swim party.

Not to worry, there were three more shows the next day!

And so, shortly before 9am, I rolled up at the gate on the big bike. It was opened by security who removed an orange cone for my reserved piece of grass.

Out comes Wendy in her smart church tee and loopy reindeer antler headband.

She leads me past a craft tent — craft tent, let me in — no, this way through the entrance into a large foyer with a coffee shop.

It’s all clean lines, not ostentatious, but modern, calm, clean and comfortable.

There is a lot of noise coming from big doors and in we go to a huge rock n roll venue!

Rows of seats and an upper layer are filled with people. It’s dark, with smoke. Lights are flashing and strobing.

On the stage below, a huge tech bowl is an entire electric band and a cappella.

A drummer keeps us pumping, two guitarists either side, a huge keyboard, looks like 15 choristers in long flowing dresses, all of it depicted on a giant digital screen with two cousins either side beaming out the words.

Up front is the main singer, whose voice is starting to show a bit of rasp, but he does well.

It’s the four or five women singers by his side who bring the magic. They are in shimmering gowns, hair and makeup looking sharp. But their voices soar.

One singer really hits the high notes without any hesitation. It’s pure bliss and I can sing along to lyrics displayed on the screens, like “rum tum tum”?

It blew my mind when Santa got up to belt out his Christmas song and was handed a white guitar and pretended to let off a few axeman riffs.

The crowd is so East London. Mixed, not fancy-dancy rich folk, just us, with kids and spouses, and they sing along too despite the sound being big and deep.

I note there is no talking in tongues and hands raised in worship kind of stuff, which is not my thing.

Cellphones waving yes, but the church is true to its word: I am at a full-on spectacular show at 9.30am on Sunday!

I left feeling exhilarated and impressed — it was simply a great show, no crass harvesting of souls, just a generous offering of spiritual celebration to the community.

So who was more adorable? God Adventure or Calvary, both in Quigney, one sounding more globally connected, very much an Australian link, is big-hearted and has excellent organisation.

We were asked to join the generous spirit and donate — a screen showed four different ways of doing it including those digital square thingies that you point your camera at.

I had to smile at how the traditional St Albans wooden carved bowl I grew up with has transformed into a lidded, solid plastic container with a one-way slot. Sign of tougher times.

Or was it the God Adventure — home grown, small, very focused on its own independent path and all based on love, in action, in real time.

Hey, Quigney should be celebrating these two powerful centres of goodness. People were so happy and free in these spaces.

Out there it is tough and rof. There will be drinking and drowning, there will be booze, glass and blood.

I think the perps of this narcissistic insanity are a tiny minority, and that the vast, vast majority just want gentle, non-threatening relief.

It’s time to let the inner social and spiritual feelings explode out of the Pandora’s box called 2025.

The year of slaving is almost done.

Whether you believe in God or good, our time to worship and jol and find meaning and connection has arrived!