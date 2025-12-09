Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SWIFT ARREST: A man from Luxeni locality will appear in court on Wednesday, facing a charge of murder.

A 32-year-old Eastern Cape man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend.

The incident happened in Qumbu on Sunday at about 7pm.

The suspect, from Luxeni locality, Gqukunqa administrative area, allegedly confronted the victim and her friends as they were returning from a traditional ceremony at Maqanyeni locality, Caba administrative area.

The suspect allegedly chased the group, grabbed the victim and slapped her before assaulting and strangling her.

“He then allegedly dumped her body on a couch in a nearby homestead,” police spokesperson Welile Matyolo said.

“Detectives from Sulenkama led an investigation that resulted in the suspect’s arrest on Monday.

“The motive for the killing is still under investigation and additional charges may follow.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Qumbu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a murder charge.

OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana condemned the killing, particularly during the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Modishana urged police to ensure a thorough investigation to serve justice to the victim.

