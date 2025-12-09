Ebuhlanti ready for festive season after R31.6m upgrade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

COASTAL UPGRADE: A view of the newly revamped Marina Glen recreation precinct along East London’s beachfront, popularly known as Ebuhlanti.

The long-awaited and controversial Marina Glen redevelopment project is finally complete, ending months of construction, delays and anticipation from East London residents.

The leisure and recreation site located along the city’s beachfront, popularly known as Ebuhlanti, is expected to officially open its gates in the coming weeks once final safety inspections and handovers are concluded.

The upgrade, initially budgeted at R4m, which ballooned to over R31m, has been plagued by delays, legal issues, and incomplete infrastructure. Informal “braai masters” were forced to relocate to the smaller Little Mauritius site, cutting their income, while the project’s mismanagement has drawn criticism as part of wider municipal governance failures.

Municipal spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the completion of the project was a major step toward improving public infrastructure, boosting local economic activity and creating inclusive social spaces.

He said the redevelopment had modernised the precinct, which had cost R31.6m, with the first phase being R24m and second being R7.6m for ablution facilities and hawkers’ stalls.

The initial budget for the second phase was R10m.

“The development includes tarred roads, secure fencing, clear signage, well-planned trading stalls, reliable water supply, high-mast and area lighting, and modern ablution facilities designed to support traders, residents and visitors alike,” Fuzile said.

Construction involved extensive ground preparation, installation of underground services and development of key infrastructure.

Braaimasters based at Little Mauritius, situated across the road from Ebuhlanti, said they were excited that the multimillion-rand recreational park was about to reopen.

Zodidi Maxaza said she had been running her braaiing business for several years, and it had been a challenge to continue so in what she described as a non-conducive area.

“We have been waiting with great anticipation for this moment, it is finally happening.”

Bukelwa Menziwa said that the braaimasters would feel much safer in a clean and spacious environment.

“Things will be different now. Little Mauritius is very congested when it is crowded,” Maxaza said.

A view of the newly revamped Marina Glen recreation precinct along East London’s beachfront, popularly known as Ebuhlanti. (Randell Roskruge)

Nomapolisa Gatyana, committee chair for the braaimasters, said the women would get their allocated hawkers’ stalls during the course of the week as they were finalising some logistics.

BCM mayor Princess Faku described the project as a commitment fulfilled.

“Ebuhlanti Marina Glen is not just a completed project, it is a promise fulfilled. It reflects our commitment to creating inclusive spaces that promote economic opportunities, cultural expression and community pride.

“We thank our residents for their patience and continued support throughout the journey.”

The DA in Buffalo City welcomed the reopening of the facility, but criticised the municipality for what it called a lack of transparency, accountability and proper planning throughout the project.

DA caucus leader Sue Bentley said the completion followed excessive delays that affected public behaviour and beachfront safety.

“We are glad it will be open for the festive season, since it has been closed to the public for the past 15 months.

“The incidence of drinking openly in public places and at the other beach areas has increased substantially [while it has been closed], so hopefully Ebuhlanti will again be the place where people choose to gather and enjoy socialising.”

Bentley expressed concerns about how the project was handled, particularly with regard to expenditure and compliance.

“We do not believe the project was executed efficiently or transparently.

“The immediate question is why the taxpayer should have had to pay a R500k fine because BCMM began the upgrade without the necessary environmental impact assessment in place.

“Surely that oversight can be blamed on those involved in the planning and project management, and they should be held accountable?”

Bentley said councillors were not kept properly informed about the upgrade process.

“The costs of the upgrade were hidden from the start. Even with this second phase, the council is not aware of how much has been spent.

“The schematic diagram that went to the infrastructure portfolio committee and council was only for phase 1.

“The council is therefore unaware of what exactly phase 2 was meant to consist of, or what work has actually been done in the past two months.”

She also noted that a lack of updates continued to undermine oversight.

“The lack of information is always a problem with BCMM. We have a council meeting on December 15 and there is no agenda item updating councillors on Ebuhlanti.”

Bentley acknowledged that the precinct looked clean and well prepared for its reopening, but expressed doubts about long-term maintenance and security.

“BCMM has a track record of not having budget to facilitate those two critical issues.

“One also has to hope that those who use the facility will take responsibility for the area.”

Maintenance budgets, security personnel and clear operational plans needed to be prioritised to ensure sustainability.

Bentley said the DA believed the upgraded Marina Glen still needed additional improvements, including more ablution facilities.

“One ablution facility is inadequate for the size of the Ebuhlanti area and the number of people who enjoy going there.”

She also criticised the exclusion of the ward councillor and ratepayers’ committee from planning discussions for Esplanade festivities.

