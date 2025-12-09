King Matanzima champions sport to fight crime and strengthen communities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima handing over the floating trophy to Defeaters Football Club of Cofimvaba town, winners of the inaugural King Dalimvula Matanzima Foundation Sport Tournament. Defeaters secured the win with a 1-0 defeat of Shooting Stars of Qamata at Magwala Stadium in Cofimvaba over the weekend.

Western Thembuland King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima will this week host youth engagement programmes as part of a broader drive to use sport to fight crime and strengthen community cohesion.

This follows the successful King Dalimvula Matanzima Foundation Sports Tournament held at the weekend in Cofimvaba.

The two-day event, run in partnership with the Intsika Yethu Local Municipality, drew 16 soccer teams, eight netball teams and hundreds of spectators to the Magwala Stadium.

Athletics events — including 10km and 5km races from Qamata Great Place — also formed part of the programme.

King Matanzima said the foundation intended to expand the initiative to other parts of Western Thembuland and ultimately to compete with teams from the six other kingdoms in the Eastern Cape.

“This tournament is just the beginning.

“We plan to take this initiative to other parts of Western Thembuland and use sports as a tool to drive development and combat crime in our communities,” he said.

He said the event had highlighted the continued lack of sports development infrastructure in rural areas.

“Rural areas are home to some of the most talented athletes, but they lack the infrastructure and support to showcase their skills.

“We’re committed to changing this narrative and providing opportunities for our youth to shine.”

Intsika Yethu mayor Khanyisa Mdleleni said the municipality, together with provincial sports authorities and other partners, had aligned the tournament with holiday programmes aimed at keeping young people engaged and safe.

“The municipality partnered with the king’s foundation, sector departments and stakeholders to take youth off the streets during the summer holidays.

“It was also to create awareness on GBV during the Days of Activism. Before the tournament we hosted a Christmas party for children from across the area.

“The tournament also assisted in preventing factional fights among boys of different villages,” she said.

“This tournament is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together to build a safer and healthier community.”

The Mkiva Humanitarian Foundation donated the floating trophy contested by the teams.

Its Eastern Cape manager, Landela Mkiva, said the foundation was pleased to contribute.

“We are supporting the king, donating the floating trophy and five individual trophies, including man of the match, man of the tournament and top goal scorer.

“This initiative will boost the morale of the players,” Mkiva said.

Former PSL player Asavela Mbekile, who comes from a rural background, said the event had strong potential to identify hidden talent.

“This tournament will give birth to many Asavela Mbekiles who will raise the flag of the Western Thembuland Kingdom and Intsika Yethu municipality high.

“The government and the business sector need to invest in rural sport development to unearth talent, fight crime and create opportunities,” he said.

Mbekile also spent time scouting players during the matches.

Powered-up Runners Athletics Club president Mgcini Dekeda said athletics remained one of the most popular codes in the region.

“We need school sports to be taken seriously so that development structures can be established to produce athletes who will eventually represent the country,” he said.

The tournament culminated in a tight soccer final, with Defeaters Football Club of Joe Slovo in Cofimvaba beating Shooting Stars of Qamata 1-0.

In netball, Mthatha Kei Legends claimed the title.

“This tournament is a game-changer for our teams,” Defeaters coach Mayenzeke Moyakhe said.

“The facilities and support from the community have made it an unforgettable experience.”

King Matanzima said the foundation would now begin planning the 2026 tournament and would continue engagements with young people in the coming days.

“The initiative is designed to promote unity, strengthen community support and celebrate the spirit of togetherness by engaging youth and families in sport.

“Sports has the power to unite and inspire, and we are committed to using it as a tool to drive positive change,” he said.

Daily Dispatch