Nearly a decade later, village taps finally flowing again

Residents of Ngolo in Libode have welcomed the restoration of running water to their village after nearly a decade of having to rely on temporary or costly alternatives.

For years, families had to travel long distances to fetch water from rivers or paid for water deliveries.

Eza Msomi, 22, said her family often had to sacrifice groceries to afford clean water.

“My dad would buy a tank of clean water so we can cook and drink and that would result in us having shortages of groceries,” she said.

“We had made peace that our laundry was done at river banks at Meydern farm.”

She said it was a relief that she no longer had to traverse more than 3km to fetch water from the river or have to bathe in the dirty water, which caused skin problems.

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the restoration followed significant delays linked to the sourcing of specialised equipment for the Corana Water Treatment Works.

“We had a delay due to the manufacturing and delivery of six specialised pumps needed for the Corana Water Treatment Works.

“These pumps are produced outside the country and normally take 12 weeks,” she said.

Earlier in 2025, the municipality reported spending more than R200m repairing vandalised water schemes across the district over the previous two years.

A total of 55 schemes were targeted between 2024 and 2025, with about 25 vandalism incidents in the Mthatha and Mqanduli areas under the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.

The vandalism left thousands without access to drinking water.

Kolwane said all stolen pumps in the Ngolo supply system had now been replaced.

“The municipality spent R1.5m on replacing the pumps that were stolen to ensure the communities have clean water running through the taps again,” she said.

She said repeated vandalism continued to undermine service delivery.

“Every time a pump is tampered with, a cable is stolen, or a valve is broken, an entire community pays the price.

“It turns a technical problem into human suffering, children wake up to empty buckets, families ration water and progress is dragged,” she said.

Kolwane urged communities to work with the municipality to protect infrastructure.

Poleka Mantantana, 50, said she was grateful that water was finally flowing again from their taps.

She was happy the municipality was finally attending to people’s grievances.

