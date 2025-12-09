Popular KZN runner Ronald Smith succumbs to injuries after fall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A popular KwaZulu-Natal runner died on Monday after spending a week in the ICU following a fall.

Ronald Smith, 41, of Hillcrest fell more than 6m to the ground while installing an air-conditioning unit. He succumbed to his injuries at Ahmed Al Kadi Hospital in Mayville.

Ronald’s distraught sister Shayna said the incident had left them devastated.

“My brother died on Monday at 2.30am. He had fractures on his skull and two vertebrae. Despite this, we were hoping he was on his way to recovery and he was making steady progress. We were alive to the fact that he faced paralysis if he survived,” she said.

The siblings founded the Running Kin athletics club in 2018. “We were sitting in Cotswold Downs after a run, and that’s when the idea of forming a club was mooted. The club now boasts more than 70 members.”

She said her brother was not an active person when he was at school, but his running career, which had seen him finish two Comrades marathons, was spurred by a personal experience. “It was a chance encounter that we started running. Someone who is close to us had to undergo a bypass, and that was when we nudged each other towards getting into a more active lifestyle.”

His work with Running Kin reached beyond the club. His support for athletes will leave a lasting mark. Ron’s running spirit will stay with us forever — Kearsney Striders athletics club

Shayna said his active lifestyle had seen him trim his weight from 130kg to 74kg when he tackled his Comrades down run in 2023. She will remember her brother as a team player who was always determined in ensuring other runners achieved their personal best. “He was a coach who inspired so many people.”

Tributes have also poured in on social media after Smith’s death.

Westville Athletics Club paid tribute to Smith, saying his influence, kindness and dedication to the sport touched runners across the running community: “His influence through Running Kin and his support near and far will remain part of his legacy. We hold Shayna, the Smith family and the Running Kin family in our thoughts as they navigate through the loss. May Ron’s spirit continue to inspire us.”

Kearsney Striders athletics club in Botha’s Hill said it was saddened to hear of Smith’s passing. The club credited Ron for having brought warmth, drive and generosity for everyone: “His work with Running Kin reached beyond the club. His support for athletes will leave a lasting mark. Ron’s running spirit will stay with us forever.”

Shayna said while the family was yet to finalise his memorial, Dean Wright from the Beloved Long Runs club has planned a memorial for him on Thursday from Lineage in Hillcrest.

