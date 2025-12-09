Revered traditional leader passes away after car crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane, 59, who died near Dutywa on Sunday in a car accident, will be buried at Thwalimofu Great Place at Mncwas East on December 19.

Traditional leaders and the Eastern Cape provincial government are mourning the death of veteran senior traditional leader Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane, 59, who died in a car crash on Sunday.

Authorities said the AmaKiti leader died at about 1pm when his Toyota Corolla collided head-on with an articulated truck on the N2 near Colosa village, outside Dutywa. He was travelling alone.

His younger brother, Nkosi Goodman Vulinkethe Zunguzane, confirmed the news, saying the accident occurred about 10km from Dutywa as the traditional leader was en route to a preparatory meeting for an initiation-monitoring blitz in Dutywa and Willowvale.

The aftermath of the car accident that took the life of Nkosi Amos Xolilizwe Zunguzane, 59, near Dutywa on Sunday. (SUPPLIED)

“As the royal family, we can confirm that my brother is no more,” Vulinkethe said. “He sadly passed on in the accident when he was about 10km from Dutywa.

“He was travelling alone and is the only person who died in the accident.

“He was driving to Dutywa for a meeting that was to prepare to monitor initiation schools in Dutywa and Willowvale.

“He was a leader passionate about his work and very concerned about the problems in the initiation schools.

“Days before his death, he was involved in monitoring initiation schools in his area.

“The royal family is devastated by the loss. We are not sure yet what happened and it seems as if it’s just a bad dream — we have not yet accepted the reality.”

He had served royalty with aplomb. He was a leader par excellence and a champion of development

The Zunguzane royal family has scheduled the burial for December 19 at Thwalimofu Great Place, Mncwasa East No 7, Elliotdale.

Nkosi Zunguzane was a senior member of the Amathole Local House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (ALHTKL) and had served the AmaKiti nation since ascending to the throne in 1995.

ALHTKL member Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu described him as one of the institution’s most committed leaders.

“He passed on as we were also preparing to go to the Union Buildings to speak to President [Cyril] Ramaphosa on the rights of traditional leaders,” Sigcawu said.

“He had served royalty with aplomb. He was a leader par excellence and a champion of development.

“It is so sad that after having been a traditional leader for 30 years, he will have no pension and his family will not benefit, as the government has no pensions and medical aid for traditional leaders — a war we are fighting.”

Contralesa provincial secretary Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said the news came as a shock to the sector.

“His death is a loss not only to the nation, but to traditional leadership in the whole country,” Dudumayo said.

He always defended the integrity of traditional leaders and always fought for the development of his people

“He was a hard-working leader, very committed, always visible in all activities of traditional leaders and always wanted to ensure safe initiation of, not only boys in his area, but in the whole province.

“He was dynamic. Nkosi Zunguzane was a member of Contralesa in good standing and, as a veteran traditional leader, had been a role model to young royals.

“He always defended the integrity of traditional leaders and always fought for the development of his people.”

Condolences have been expressed by the provincial government, Mbhashe Local Municipality, Amathole District Municipality, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders.

Vulinkethe said: “It has been 30 years that he has been leading our nation.

“He served under three successive kings and contributed to many development initiatives in his jurisdiction.

“His death is a loss to all of us.”

Daily Dispatch