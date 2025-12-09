Three arrested after off-duty Eastern Cape policeman stabbed to death

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of an off-duty Eastern Cape police officer, who was stabbed multiple times and his throat slit.

The Mthatha-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, in partnership with various SAPS units in Ngcobo, nabbed the suspects, aged between 16 and 24.

The detective sergeant, whose body was found on Sunday morning, has been identified as Luxolo Ndaba.

“At about 5am, the lifeless body of Sergeant Luxolo Ndaba, attached to the Ngcobo detective section, was discovered next to his motor vehicle,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed a profoundly violent attack.

“The officer had suffered a fatal incised wound on the throat and 14 stab wounds to the upper back and neck.

“The callous nature of the killing has deeply unsettled the policing community and underscored the inherent risks faced daily by law enforcement officers.”

A multidisciplinary and intelligence-driven operation was launched on Monday at about 11am.

“The operation consisted of various police unit members,” Mhlakuvana said.

“The team successfully traced and apprehended three suspects, who were positively linked with the murder.”

Daily Dispatch