Another initiate dies in Buffalo City Metro region

The initiate, from Mdantsane Unit 10, died from dehydration on Monday.

The death toll of initiates in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10, with another death in the Buffalo City Metro region.

This is double the toll from last week.

The rite of passage into manhood has become a deadly one in the Eastern Cape, with every initiation season coming with the risk of initiates dying, forcing families to shift from joyous ceremonies to mournful ones.

People have expressed their disappointment and shock online over the cause of the initiate’s death.

Many have voiced their concerns over not only the lack of water but the quality as well.

“Parents [of initiates] should buy water, because the water itself is not clean,” Facebook user Andisiwe Nonyondla said.

Another user, Masi Zeleni, said that “it will look like it is our traditions that are killing them, but it is things we ourselves could fix; they should be given water to drink”.

This initiation season has seen initiates die from suicide, dehydration and botched circumcisions, creating a dark cloud over the traditional custom.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Pheello Oliphant confirmed the Mdantsane death due to dehydration.

MEC Zolile Williams said he was “disheartened by the loss of young lives”.

