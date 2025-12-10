Eastern Cape education department gears up for 2026 with stationery delivery on track

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON TRACK: Preparations for 2026 are going well for the Eastern Cape education department.

The Eastern Cape education department is confident it will hit the ground running at the start of the 2026 academic year, having completed the delivery of stationery.

“The department successfully completed the delivery of scholastic stationery to all schools by November 7, ensuring that learners and teachers have essential learning materials ready for effective teaching and learning from the first day of school,” department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.

“Furthermore, the delivery of top-up textbooks for all schools offering grades 8–12 was completed on December 8, marking an important milestone in the department’s Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) readiness programme.

“Due to delays in finalising the requisition catalogue for primary schools offering grades 1-3, the top-up textbook procurement programme had to be divided into two phases as primary schools and secondary schools.”

Despite the delay, Mtima said the department had maintained strong progress, with procurement of top-up textbooks for grades 1–7 under way.

Top-up textbooks for grades 1-7 are expected to be delivered to schools before the start of the 2026 academic year.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that no learner is left without the necessary resources,” he said.

“The timely and efficient delivery of LTSM is a key priority in supporting quality teaching and learning across the province.”

Daily Dispatch