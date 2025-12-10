Further delay in Enyobeni Tavern inquest outcome

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The parents of the 21 young people who died at the Enyobeni Tavern will have to wait until 2026 to know if anyone will be held criminally liable for their deaths.

The inquest held to determine this was postponed to February in the Mdantsane regional court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi was due to hear closing arguments from evidence leader advocate Luvuyo Vena, attorney Mzwanele Nkele, who represents former Enyobeni tavern bouncer Thembisa Diko, and Vuyisile Magqabi, who represents the families of the 21 young people who died at the tavern.

However, the case had to be postponed as Magqabi was held up in the Makhanda high court.

Diko, and Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu, the tavern manager and owner, respectively, are people of interest in the inquest.

“On the last occasion, the case was postponed for the complete record and closing arguments. I must indicate portions of the record were emailed to us,” Vena said.

“It appears there’s only one minor portion that is missing on the record, which is the recording of April 24 2025, the cross-examination of Ovayo Mkhonqo.

“We were of the view that we could have been able to address the court today [Wednesday], supplementing the missing portion with our notes, as that was previously planned.

“However, we could not start earlier due to the absence of Magqabi who represents the families of the deceased.

“I spoke to him on the phone, it appears he’s held up in the high court in Makhanda.

“In his absence, we are unable to proceed. I did suggest tomorrow but he advised that he will not be available though he is ready to address the court.

“The date he suggested for the closing address is February 9-10,” Vena said.

Akhona Qinisile, who was standing in for Magqabi, confirmed the date was suitable.

Nkele and the Ndevus also confirmed the date was suitable.

The 21 who lost their lives were: Lithemba Velapi, Kungentando Nzima, Lilitha Methuko, Lungile Bekiso, Ovayo Mateyise, Inamandla Wexu, Oyena Ngoloyi, Sikelela Tshemese, Simele Bolsiki, Azizipho Zilindile, Esinako Sanarana, Sinothando Mgangala, Bhongolethu Ncandana, Nathi Ngqoza, Aluncedo Monelo, Inathi Nkani, Mbulelo Rangile, Simamnkele Sobethwa, Asamnkele Thukuthe, Sandanathi Mahlakahlaka and Thembinkosi Silwane.

They were aged between 13 and 21.

