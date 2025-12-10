HEALTHY HABITS | How stress and mental fatigue affect training

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katy Allderman explains how stress and mental fatigue can affect training.

KATY ALLDERMAN

When I think about the main challenges of training, my mind immediately goes to the physical: tight muscles, low energy or poor sleep.

But one of the biggest barriers to progress is mental fatigue.

The majority of my clients are women and I can see the end-of-year mental fatigue set in this time of the year like clockwork.

It affects more people than we realise, especially those juggling work, children, home life and invisible emotional labour.

Even if you’re physically capable, your training can feel heavier and harder when your mind is exhausted.

Understanding this silent stress load is key to avoiding burnout and getting the most out of your workouts.

Imagine your body as a bucket. Every stressor — big or small — fills it a little more: Workload, parenting demands, social obligations, emotional responsibilities, lack of sleep or poor quality sleep, overthinking and even good stress (holidays, exciting plans etc).

Training is also a stressor. A healthy one —but still a stress load nonetheless.

When your bucket is full, even a light workout can feel overwhelming.

When it’s overflowing, you’ll feel unmotivated, sluggish or even anxious about exercising.

Stress and mental fatigue change the way your body functions.

Your heart rate stays elevated. Your recovery is slower. Your sleep is disrupted.

You crave quick energy foods. Your focus is scattered. Your ability to push yourself decreases.

The result is often that a workout that usually feels fine suddenly feels like climbing a mountain.

Physical and mental fatigue are commonly confused.

Physical fatigue comes from training (sore muscles, depleted energy stores, mechanical fatigue).

Whereas mental fatigue comes from life stress and emotional overwhelm.

It shows up as difficulty concentrating during workouts, feeling demotivated despite good intentions, low emotional bandwidth, feeling “flat” or unexcited and/or getting tired faster than usual.

Many women incorrectly assume this is a lack of discipline, when it’s actually a sign their nervous system is overloaded.

You may notice you feel “wired but tired”, your heart rate spikes quicker than normal, you struggle to complete workouts you used to enjoy, you keep procrastinating gym sessions, you’re irritable or easily overwhelmed, and you feel constantly behind or guilty.

These are cues to adjust, not push harder. You don’t need two hours of self-care to make a difference.

Try these small, repeatable habits to help regulate your nervous system:

• 10-minute walks;

• Breathing exercises (4-7-8 breathing is a favourite);

• Daily quiet time or prayer;

• Light stretching or mobility;

• Hydrating intentionally;

• Going to bed 30 minutes earlier; and

• Reducing caffeine temporarily when mentally fatigued.

The solution isn’t to stop training altogether, it’s to train differently.

Try:

• Lower-intensity workouts;

• Strength training with longer rest periods;

• Shorter sessions (15–25 minutes);

• Gentle movement like Pilates, yoga or walking; and

• Active recovery days.

This approach keeps you consistent without overwhelming your already-full bucket.

Prayer, worship, gratitude and stillness all activate the parasympathetic nervous system — the part responsible for calm, clarity and restoration.

Spiritual practices are not just emotional; they are physiological. Mental fatigue is not a weakness — it’s a signal.

When we understand the stress load we carry, we can train smarter, recover better, and sustain consistency without burning out.

Your workouts should support your life, not drain what’s left of your energy.

By honouring your body, tending to your mind and nurturing your spirit, you create the foundation for long-term wellness — not just during the easy seasons, but through the demanding ones too.