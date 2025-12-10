KSD appoints private security firms to protect electricity infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Under pressure from escalating vandalism of its electricity network and growing anger over erratic power supply, the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality has turned to private security companies to protect Mthatha’s power infrastructure from criminal syndicates.

Earlier in 2025, KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the municipality was spending about R20m annually to repair infrastructure destroyed by arsonists or stripped for parts.

Transformers, electricity kiosks and substations have been repeatedly targeted, with nearly 50 criminal cases reported since the problem first surfaced.

The embattled municipality has also lost an estimated R200m in the past five years due to illegal electricity sales, illegal connections and meter tampering.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed this week that three private security firms had now been appointed to curb the burning, vandalism and theft of infrastructure, particularly in identified hotspots around Mthatha.

“They are contracted to provide 24-hour security to all the electricity infrastructure,” Mampoza said.

“This includes even the substations because all the infrastructure is under attack. We believe it is the work of expert criminal syndicates.

“Any other person like yourself and me cannot just go and cut off a live cable; it has to be someone with vast knowledge and expertise.

“But we cannot rule out individual criminals who are now exploiting the situation for their own benefit.”

He could not provide the names of the contracted companies by Tuesday’s publication deadline but said they would guard the network for a three-year period.

“Due to the high rate of incidents, it has been necessary for the municipality to bring them on board, though we do have our own security personnel. However, the situation is so dire.

“These private service providers will continue to assist us for some years while the municipality tries to find a permanent solution to this problem,” he said.

Mampoza warned that ongoing destruction of electrical infrastructure was crippling service delivery and generating intense public frustration.

He cautioned that the continued attacks could have dire consequences for both businesses and residents, potentially plunging the town into total darkness.

The move to hire private security has been welcomed by organised business.

Earlier in 2025, business leaders sought a meeting with Nelani to raise concerns about rising crime and persistent power outages, saying criminals were taking advantage of darkness to target businesses.

“It is beautiful news. It is always better to have people guarding the infrastructure so that there are no disruptions [to the electricity supply],” Eastern Cape Chamber of Business leader and veteran businessman Vuyisile Ntlabati said.

He said business owners would also support the installation of CCTV cameras to reinforce on-the-ground security.

“The good thing is that even if someone manages to evade capture from those guards, there is no way they can outrun technology,” he said.

The chamber’s secretary-general, Dr Andile Nontso, said they had long urged the municipality to bring in private security companies.

“The cost of security is always lower than the suffering of our people when a cable is stolen.

“We applaud the municipality for that move which will dramatically reduce electricity outages in Mthatha,” he said.

Nelani recently said during the unveiling of a new municipal fleet that CCTV cameras could be installed in Mthatha by early 2026.

The municipality has also installed traffic cameras on major routes and announced a partnership with Microsoft to roll out CCTV cameras in the CBD as part of efforts to curb crime.

