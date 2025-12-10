Retired teacher turns trash into festive creations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MADE WITH CARE: Retired teacherThokozile Qabaka with some her products at the Jesus 1stival and Book Fair held at the Christian Centre in Abbotsford over the weekend

At 67, retired teacher Thokozile Qabaka has found a new way to give back to her community and the environment.

From her home near Haven Hills in Amalinda, she has launched a small business that transforms recycled materials into festive, practical creations.

“I knew I had a gift that needed to be shared,” Qabaka said.

“Instead of sitting at home, I wanted to do something meaningful for my community and the environment.”

Her handcrafted items, made from plastic bottles, corrugated cardboard and fabric, have already drawn attention at local flea markets.

She recently displayed her work at Christmas markets at Salt restaurant in Chintsa, Kidd’s Beach, as well as at the Christmas and Cars Market at NTT Volkswagen.

Among her most popular creations are sturdy Christmas “boots” made from 1.5l Coca-Cola bottles, often used as gift boxes or decorative household items.



Qabaka said she made picnic baskets by weaving corrugated cardboard and lining them with fabric.

“My favourite item to make is the picnic basket.

“It’s easy to pack, keeps everything contained, and people love using them as gifts or on family outings.”

Her creativity does not stop there.

She repurposes 5l water bottles into bathroom organisers for towels and makeup brushes, and 2l bottles into glowing Christmas decorations with lights and Father Christmas covers.

Despite her success at markets, she said that not selling her products online had been a barrier.

“Sometimes people expect me to sell online, but someone of my age has little knowledge of technology, so I depend on my children to open up a Facebook page for me.”

Looking ahead, she hopes to grow her target audience by opening an online store.

She said her products, such as the red and white Christmas-themed items, could be used throughout the year and not just during the festive season.

“I recommend them as gifts because they look beautiful, they’re reusable, and they bring joy during Christmas.”

The entrepreneur is proving that creativity and care for the environment can go hand-in-hand.

