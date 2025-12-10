Reverend’s initiative lights way for safer initiation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reverend Nomdumiso Tyiso has been donating rechargeable lamps to young Eastern Cape boys as they head into their new temporary homes in the bush.

Though the idea of introducing electrical appliances into ibhoma (huts) is frowned up by many, it has emerged as important in preventing fire-related deaths.

Tyiso started her initiative after the 2023 initiation season, when three initiates died in a fire and were reduced to ashes, a story the Dispatch covered.

The long-standing tradition for abakhwetha has been to use glass paraffin lamps, which pose a fire danger, to illuminate ibhoma.

Tyiso said after the deaths of the three initiates, she felt an urgent call to action.

“I took the responsibility to respond to the challenge that society is faced with,” Tyiso said.

Amanqalathi (helpers), fetch the lamps to recharge them during the day, and later return them to the huts.

“These lamps replace the paraffin lamps, which cause fires because some don’t have glass covers.

“They can walk with them, and sleep with them, and they are safe,” Tyiso said.

Tyiso said all aspects of initiates’ safety had to be ensured, and the use of rechargeable lamps eliminated one of the serious risks.

Tyiso, who has covered the costs of the donated rechargeable lamps herself, urged the Buffalo City community to provide initiates with what they needed to stay safe.

Tyiso has donated 70 rechargeable lamps in the 2025 winter and summer initiation seasons.

She donated about half of that amount in 2024, but received many more requests in 2025, she said.

Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Pheello Oliphant said the department was regularly monitoring the initiation camps to ensure initiates’ safety.

“Our monitoring teams are on the ground looking at anything that is at variance with the safety of the initiates.”

