Summer initiation season death toll rises to 13

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORRYING TOLL: Between 2019 and 2024, the province recorded 476 deaths and 77 penile amputations.

Thirteen initiates have died in the Eastern Cape since the start of the summer initiation season, prompting renewed concern about safety standards and calls for stronger oversight.

Authorities warned that the number could rise as the season continued and more boys underwent the rite.

The causes of death vary. Two initiates were found hanged, one was struck by lightning, and others died from causes including dehydration, assault and negligence.

Four traditional nurses also died — three in lightning incidents and one from smoke inhalation.

Most deaths occurred in the OR Tambo district, which recorded five fatalities, followed by Chris Hani (three), Buffalo City Metro (two) and Alfred Nzo (one).

Two deaths were recorded in Amathole − one in Ngqamakhwe and one in Mazzepa Bay near Centane.

Authorities have opened 20 cases and arrested 24 suspects in connection with the deaths.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee, led by Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, and the Bhisho legislature ad hoc committee on customary male initiation, led by Mlibo Qoboshiyane, visited affected municipalities in the OR Tambo district, including King Sabata Dalindyebo, Port St John’s, Mhlontlo and Ingquza Hill.

Every humanly possible thing has been done to ensure safer initiation, with awareness campaigns before the season started. — MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane

Matanzima said more consistent intervention was required to ensure safe practices.

“We have put in place measures such as pre-screening initiates, registering initiation schools and ensuring proper medical care.

“However, the persistence of these tragedies highlights the need for continued vigilance and action,” he said.

Qoboshiyane said the visits were part of efforts to strengthen regulation and enforcement.

“Every humanly possible thing has been done to ensure safer initiation, with awareness campaigns before the season started.

“Educational campaigns continue to inform parents and initiates about the risks and the importance of safe practices.”

He said initiation schools were required to register and comply with safety and hygiene standards.

“We are saddened by these losses. Despite the safety measures, these tragedies continue.

“We urge parents and communities to remain vigilant and report any wrongdoing.”

Lightning-related deaths have been unusually high this season, with four fatalities recorded in two separate incidents.

The Eastern Cape continues to record the highest national number of initiation-related deaths.

The previous summer season saw 34 fatalities. Fourteen deaths were also reported in the 2025 winter season, seven of them in OR Tambo.

Between 2019 and 2024, the province recorded 476 deaths and 77 penile amputations.

Between 2006 and 2018, there were 769 deaths and 303 amputations.

Various reports estimate that more than 900 initiates died in the Eastern Cape between 2006 and 2022, with the cumulative total since 2006 exceeding 1,600.

Matanzima said the youngest unlawfully circumcised boy found this season was 13 years old. He has been taken to a rescue centre in Tsolo.

Monitoring teams will continue visiting initiation schools throughout the week.

“One life lost is too many, and 14 deaths constitute a crisis,” Qoboshiyane said.

Daily Dispatch