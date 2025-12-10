Traditional colic remedy now given official approval

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For many mothers, the first months with a newborn are defined by exhaustion, uncertainty and long nights spent pacing the floor with a crying infant. It is an experience that resonates deeply with Poliswa Zonzaba, whose family has, for generations, prepared a traditional colic remedy that has been used in villages around Alice in the Eastern Cape for decades.

It is an experience that resonates deeply with Poliswa Zonzaba, whose family has, for generations, prepared a traditional colic remedy that has been used in villages around Dikeni (formerly Alice) in the Eastern Cape for decades.

Those whose babies suffer from colic often describe those early weeks as some of the hardest they have ever lived through.

The condition eventually resolves on its own, but the constant crying, disrupted sleep and feeling of helplessness can push even the strongest parents to their limits.

Today, Zonzaba is one of the custodians of that family knowledge, but for her, the story is as much about heritage and resilience as it is about the medicine itself.

According to Zonzaba, the origins of the remedy go back more than 80 years.

Her great-grandmother worked as a domestic for a family in Cape Town in the 1940s.

During one of her visits home, she shared a story that has now become part of the Zonzaba family history: the Cape Town family’s newborn could not sleep for more than two hours at a stretch and would cry for hours in between.

“She went into the veld with her basket, found the right plants and made a concoction,” Zonzaba said.

“The mother was desperate and gave the child a dose. The colic went away, much to the family’s relief.”

That moment, preserved through oral tradition, marked the beginning of what would become a quiet but steady community practice.

Whenever her great-grandmother travelled back to Dikeni for holidays, she would gather the plants, prepare the brew and share it with local families.

Over the years, as more mothers experienced relief, the remedy spread from household to household through word of mouth.

Zonzaba grew up around this tradition. Her own mother, a respected teacher, was often approached by young mothers seeking advice on child care.

“Teachers were revered as information sources on most subjects,” she said.

“And if the child was seriously colicky, they needed help.

“While my mother had no formal health training, she was a colic expert and could supply the medicine to ease the problem.”

As demand quietly grew, the family continued preparing the remedy in the same way it had been done for generations.

But the increasing interest eventually drew attention from bigger businesses, and the family found themselves facing challenges about selling an unlicensed product.

“Sales were challenged by big businesses, and we suspected they saw our success as a pathway to big profits,” Zonzaba said.

The challenge became a turning point. Her sister, who holds a PhD, decided to formalise the process and submitted the remedy for testing.

“Less than a month ago, we got the test results — and it passed,” she said.

The approval has now allowed the family to begin producing the medicine on a larger scale, with a small manufacturing operation set up in the East London Industrial Development Zone.

Through all these developments, Zonzaba remains grounded in the story that started it all: a desperate mother, a basket of plants and a great-grandmother whose knowledge still travels through families today.

