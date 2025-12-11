Actor Lufundo lights up small screen in ‘Mpondoland’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphosethu Ngcangisa

Actor Mandilakhe Lufundo, 33, has returned to screen work with a prominent new role as Detective Mbili in local drama series Mpondoland.

Lufundo is no stranger to Eastern Cape audiences, having appeared in the telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire and in a small role in Knuckle City, directed by Jahmil XT Qubeka. But his latest performance marks one of his most substantial television roles yet.

He credits his artistic foundation to free training he received at the Mdantsane Arts Centre.

“I come from the skills development of the late Michael Lubisi and Ntomboxolo Fayo, where we were given free training in arts in theatre,” he said.

He later met theatre practitioner Sisa Abel Mhlophe, who helped expose him to stages across the country.

“I got a chance to perform in different theatres nationally, including Eastern Cape, Bloemfontein, Durban and Johannesburg,” he said.

Lufundo also thanked the production team behind Mpondoland for backing his talent.

“Thanks to Mmamitse Nkadimeng Thibedi, Chumisa Cosa, Ntabi Tau and the rest of the Origins Pictures team for giving me such a great opportunity to be among SA’s finest talents,” he said.

With the new role, Lufundo appears in 12 of the series’ 13 episodes. Landing the character, however, required patience and persistence.

“I auditioned over the phone first, then got a call back and had to fly to Johannesburg for a second audition. That’s when I received the news that I got the role,” he said.

He describes the opportunity as a breakthrough in a highly competitive industry.“ This means a lot to me, as I have been trying for years to crack it in the industry because there are few productions willing to give fresh talent a chance.”

Though he has portrayed detectives before, this role stretched him creatively.

“I have played detectives, but this one was challenging in its own way. I want to thank the directors, Nthabi Tau and Nthabiseng Mokoena, for making the work easier on set. I will always be grateful for how they guided my character.”

Lufundo said working alongside veteran actors elevated his performance.

“Working with people I look up to, like Luzuko Nkqeto, Tina Jaxa and Thembekile Komani, was special. Sisi Tina brightens up the set, as she pushes you out of your comfort zone and forces you to dig deeper.”

Reflecting on the experience, he said the production shaped his understanding of professional growth.

“I have learnt that every moment on set counts. When you’re given a role, master that character from take one to the last. Wear the character with pride and help those around you.”

Lufundo hopes the series resonates with viewers.

“I hope my work can evoke emotions, spark conversations and leave a lasting impression. Whether it is joy, insight or a new perspective, I hope the audience takes something meaningful away from the series.”

Outside acting, Lufundo is a 2025 Daily Dispatch Local Hero recipient. His non-profit, Tears of the Creatives — founded in 2022 — offers drama, dance and music classes that teach discipline and teamwork.

It also provides inclusive creative spaces for children living with disabilities and young people from disadvantaged communities.

