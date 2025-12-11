Another tragedy hits family on anniversary of death of four sons at initiation school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Eastern Cape family is grappling with a fresh tragedy just days after marking the second anniversary of the killings of four of their sons at an initiation school on December 5, 2023.

The Busakwe family of Ngqamakhwe is mourning the death of Kamvelihle Busakwe, 19, who was found dead in his initiation hut at Ngcwazi village on Tuesday.

He is believed to have suffered an epileptic attack.

Kamvelihle was a cousin to the four brothers who were shot dead in 2023.

Family spokesperson and grandfather of the deceased, Mncedisi Busakwe, said the family was “shocked and devastated”.

“It is shocking that initiates have died within two years,” he said.

“The first incident happened on December 5 and the second on December 9, even though they are two years apart. This is leaving us with many questions.”

He stressed that this year’s death was not violent.

“It was related to his ill-health — it is a natural death,“ Busakwe said.

“We knew that he was epileptic. He was fully healed and could have been initiated at any time.”

Kamvelihle had been legally circumcised on November 8 and was due to graduate on December 27.

“One frustrating thing is that his father died in 2021. He was the first-born at home and the only son. We are left with that situation,” Busakwe said.

“We were looking forward to celebrating his homecoming.

“Now we are not only mourning his death but reminded of his father’s death and the brutal murder of his three cousins who died undergoing the rite.”

“We are pleading with God that there should be no more deaths of young men undergoing ulwaluko.

“This is a custom that we, as the Busakwe family, pride ourselves on, but the deaths have left us with fear and anger, not knowing what could happen to the other boys in the family who would like to undergo the rite.”

Kamvelihle’s death is one of two reported in the Amathole District.

The second was recorded in Mazzepa Bay, Centane, bringing the province’s total to 13 deaths so far this initiation season.

On December 5, 2023, three Busakwe brothers — two initiates and their older sibling, a traditional nurse — were gunned down at an initiation hut in Mntla village, Ngcwazi administrative area.

Initiates Awonke, 19, and Anele, 20, and their brother, Sakhe, 25, were killed by three armed men. A fourth brother, Siyasanga, 27, was shot and wounded. Sakhe and Siyasanga were traditional surgeons.

A 42-year-old man arrested for their murders died by suicide in May 2025.

In the 2023 summer season, 35 initiates died across the province, with a further 14 deaths recorded in the winter season.

