‘Dangerous conditions’ blamed for Nahoon Beach closure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nahoon Beach has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns.

East London’s Nahoon Beach was temporarily closed for swimming on Thursday due to “dangerous conditions”.

In a public notice posted on social media, the Buffalo City Metro confirmed the closure.

However, it did not disclose the dangerous conditions or the cause.

“For the safety and well-being of all visitors, the municipality is taking this action as a precautionary measure,” the metro said.

“We advise all residents and visitors to avoid swimming at this beach until further notice.

“The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time and apologise for the inconvenience.”

Daily Dispatch