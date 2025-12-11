Education department confident about credibility and security of exam marking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SATISFIED: Education MEC Fundile Gade says they have made provision for secured storage in schools and secured vehicles transporting exam scripts to depots.

The Eastern Cape education department is confident of the credibility, security and progress of the 2025 matric exam marking process.

This follows a series of high-level oversight visits to the OR Tambo District marking and capturing centre at St John’s College in Mthatha, where business studies papers 1 and 2 are being marked.

The province is processing 1.4-million scripts in 10 days, making it one of the busiest marking administrations in the country.

St John’s College is among the 24 marking centres across the province.

National basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli visited the centre, followed by the provincial portfolio committee on education as well as education MEC Fundile Gade.

Both delegations assessed security controls, working conditions and the overall readiness of the centre to complete marking on time.

We have learnt our lessons because beyond the 1.4-million scripts are the human beings whose futures rely on the credibility and security of these papers. — Education MEC Fundile Gade.

Chief director for examiners, Mzimhle Mabona, said the visits were a strong vote of confidence.

Mabona said the director-general expressed appreciation for the work done by markers and senior marking personnel.

“He came to thank the markers, the chief markers and all personnel doing examination work, for protecting the credibility and integrity of the marking phase.”

The director-general reminded staff of their responsibility.

“He said markers must understand they are national assets. The future of learners who started in grade R and reached grade 12 this year must be accurately reflected.”

Mabona said the portfolio committee verified systems on the ground.

“They observed everything from the entry gate to the marking rooms.

“They left confirming that the department has done enough to keep the process safe and orderly.”

Eastern Cape legislature education portfolio committee chair Monde Sondaba said: “Sometimes it’s not about challenges.

“Oversight is routine because the Eastern Cape has a record of credible marking and examinations, and we want to keep that record.”

Sondaba said the committee was satisfied that minor issues, such as markers being absent or falling ill, were handled quickly.

“If markers do not show up, the department is ready to replace them.

“These issues have not affected the marking process.”

On security, Sondaba said controls were strict.

“Security is the backbone of every examination. Even we were screened on arrival.

“Scripts stay inside the centre and are locked away when not in use.”

Gade said the province had strengthened systems to manage the large script load and prevent any compromise in quality.

“We have learnt our lessons because beyond the 1.4-million scripts are the human beings whose futures rely on the credibility and security of these papers.”

He said the department had reinforced security at every point.

“We made provision for security companies, secured storage in schools and secured vehicles transporting scripts to depots.”

Gade said the province was confident its systems were now strong.

“Our systems are maturing day by day.”

Both the MEC and the portfolio committee said they expected marking at St John’s and across the province to finish on schedule, with full credibility protected.

