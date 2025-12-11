Matric exam leak caught for English, maths and science papers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube says the exam paper leak involved 26 matriculants from seven schools in Tshwane. File photo.

Two basic education department officials have been suspended over the discovery that matric exam papers were leaked to seven schools in Tshwane.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the department alerted her office to unusual similarities in candidates’ scripts during the marking process.

A preliminary probe identified 26 pupils who had access to the leaked material — confirming that an exam breach had occurred.

Gwarube said the pupils admitted during interviews to having prior access to:

English home language question papers 1, 2 and 3;

mathematics papers 1 and 2;

physical sciences papers 1 and 2; and

the marking guidelines.

They were shared via a USB storage device. The leak appeared to be limited to pupils from seven schools in one area of Pretoria.

“At this stage, there is no evidence that the breach spread beyond a localised area. However, we are continuing our investigation,” she said.

The investigation so far showed the breach originated in the department by two officials. The duo were immediately suspended and criminal charges laid with the police.

Gwarube said the breach demonstrated the effectiveness of the system. “The breach did not come to light through rumours. It was not discovered by chance. It was detected because markers, whose training includes investigating marking, are equipped to know the difference between an authentic learner’s response and content that should only be accessible to markers,” she said.

To ensure the highest level of independence for the ongoing investigation, she said the department’s director-general will establish a national investigative task team that will commence its work within 24 hours. The team will include:

an independent chairperson;

quality assurer Umalusi;

Universities South Africa;

a teachers union;

the South African Qualification Authority;

department officials; and

a private forensic investigator.

Umalusi said it is pleased by the ongoing investigative work aimed at determining the magnitude of the irregularities.

The department is expected to present its findings on the matter to the Umalusi executive committee when they meet from January 6 to 8.

“Umalusi assures the class of 2025, their families, institutions of higher learning and other stakeholders that the investigations will in no way delay the release of the results of the National Senior Certificate learners who are not implicated in the reported irregularities,” it said.

