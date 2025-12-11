Mdumbi residents join hands to keep estuary clean and safe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DOING THEIR PART: Mdumbi community members clear waste along the estuary shoreline to protect marine life and support local tourism.

Mdumbi, a small coastal community under the Nyandeni Local Municipality in Ngqeleni, has renewed efforts to protect the Mdumbi estuary — a vital source of food, income and tourism for local families.

The estuary, known for its calm waters, rich marine life and natural beauty, sustains residents who fish, gather seafood and rely on tourist visits for business.

As traveller numbers grow each year, the community is working to keep the estuary clean, healthy and able to support the livelihoods built around it.

The estuary remains central to Mdumbi’s survival.

It attracts visitors, supports small fishers and allows many families to earn an income from selling fresh fish, oysters and other seafood.

Local tourism operators also depend on a clean and welcoming environment.

But heavy floods earlier in 2025 washed waste into the river and along the shoreline, highlighting how quickly pollution can threaten the area.

Community member and small business owner Moyisile Simayile, 56, said the condition of the estuary directly affected local livelihoods.

“We rely on this coastline to support our families,” he said.

“When the area is clean, tourists come, businesses improve, and we can earn an income with dignity. The cleanup helps us protect what feeds us,” he said.

We are really happy that the municipality is finally taking us and our land into consideration, especially now during the festive season when so many tourists visit our beach — Resident Notshana Gxala

Another resident, Notshana Gxala, said the community understood the value of maintaining the coastline.

“We attract tourists to a beautiful coastline. We fish here. If the water is polluted, the fish get sick and the tourists stay away.

“We are helped by the sea even for food; we eat fish, oysters and other seafood. We also grow as a community because we sell these products.”

Gxala said municipal involvement had motivated residents to step up their efforts.

“We are really happy that the municipality is finally taking us and our land into consideration, especially now during the festive season when so many tourists visit our beach.

“Keeping our beach clean helps all of us.”

The intensified cleanup drive followed a leadership visit that exposed the scale of the problem.

Nyandeni mayor Viwe Ndamase visited the estuary in September, when the community hosted a kayak tournament.

“On September 13, during the kayak tournament, I noted the dirt that was washed away by the floods and made a commitment to come back for a cleanup campaign,” Ndamase said.

He said previous community-led cleanups had already reduced the waste burden.

“The business community, together with local residents, had cleanup campaigns before, so the waste was not as bad as it was during my September visit.

“By this campaign, we aim to promote a clean environment so as to attract more visitors into our area.

“No-one wants to come to a dirty environment, so keeping our beaches clean is the right thing to do.”

For many residents, the goal is not only to protect tourism but also to safeguard everyday survival.

Pollution harms fish and other sea life that families depend on for food and income, and a dirty coastline can affect health and damage the estuary’s natural balance.

Ndamase praised the unity shown by the community.

“This is a strong example of what happens when communities take ownership of their environment.

“We are pleased to work with Mdumbi residents to keep the estuary clean and safe for everyone.”

