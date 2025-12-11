National poverty declines, yet children remain the poorest group - StatsSA report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa has made steady progress in reducing poverty over the past 17 years, but the country’s children remain largely untouched by this improvement.

This is according to StatsSA’s latest report, “Poverty trends in South Africa: 2006–2023″, which reveals that while poverty has declined nationally, the youngest citizens continue to carry the heaviest burden.

The report, based on the Income & Expenditure Survey (IES) 2022/23, shows that children aged 0 to 17 still make up 43.1% of all people living in poverty. Though child poverty fell from 69.4% in 2006 to 49.1% in 2023, nearly half of South Africa’s children remain below the poverty line, the highest rate of any age group.

Overall poverty shows a familiar pattern: it peaks in childhood, dips during working age and rises again from 55 years onwards.

But older persons have benefited the most from poverty reduction efforts. Their poverty rate dropped to 54.8% between 2006 and 2023, making them the least poor age group. Social protection, including old-age grants, continues to play a critical role in that decline.

By contrast, the recovery has been slower for younger groups. Working-age adults, especially those between 25 and 64, now account for a growing share of the poor. The largest increase was among adults aged 35 to 44, suggesting rising financial strain on economically active households.

The rural–urban divide also remains stark. Poverty rates in rural areas were roughly double those in cities in 2023, with rural children continuing to face some of the highest levels of deprivation.

While South Africa has made meaningful progress, the report shows the gains are not being shared equally. Children remain the most vulnerable, with nearly half still living below the poverty line in 2023.

