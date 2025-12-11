Orient Beach to come alive with music festival featuring diverse activities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Man B Music Entertainment prepares to host the first-ever National Beach Festival on Saturday at Orient Beach, Quigney.

LISAKHANYA NDWAYI and MIHLALI MLONDZI

Buffalo City is gearing up for a landmark moment in its entertainment and tourism calendar as Man B Music Entertainment prepares to host the first-ever National Beach Festival on Saturday at Orient Beach, Quigney.

The event, expected to draw more than 5,000 music fans, is already being hailed as a breakthrough for the Eastern Cape’s creative economy, city branding and festive season programming.

The festival will feature national and local artists such as Emtee, Zakwe, Naakmusiq, Betusile, Mr Dingo and Groovie Christ.

Man B Music Entertainment public relations manager Siya Ngcangisa said the festival marked an unprecedented milestone in the country.

“We are proud that the Eastern Cape is hosting a festival of this kind. It’s going to attract a lot of interest.”

Mayor Princess Faku has been invited to officially welcome festival-goers.

Organisers believe the festival will help boost local tourism and stimulate the economy, especially as families approach the festive period with financial strain.

Local vendors, car guards, artists, service providers and key government departments including arts and culture and tourism have been included in preparations.

Ngcangisa said the event was about entertainment and meaningful social upliftment, with a special emphasis on supporting women.

“We have partnered with health and wellness providers to offer free massage vouchers as a gesture of appreciation.”

Beyond music, the festival promises a diverse, family-focused programme.

Activities include quad biking, fashion shows, jumping castles, boxing matches, horse riding, swimming pools and more, an effort to cater for all age groups and avoid a “one-dimensional event”.

Ngcangisa said the vision was to give families a breather and establish a tradition that residents and visitors could look forward to every year.

Looking ahead, he said the team hoped the debut event would lay the groundwork for increased investment.

“If the debut event runs smoothly, we believe it will double and maximise potential in subsequent years,” Ngcangisa said.

Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana, the driving force behind the festival, said the event reflected a commitment to sustaining the progress unfolding in the metro.

“The city is doing very well, and it must maintain that momentum,” he said.

He said the festival was also designed as a space for relief and excitement after a challenging year — particularly for autistic individuals and their families.

“After what has been a very tough year filled with intense examinations and continuous pressure, this event serves as both a moment of unwinding and an opportunity for joyful celebrations.”

Tyekana said the event drew inspiration from several major gatherings that previously raised the bar for entertainment in the region.

For him, the long-term vision extends far beyond December 13.

“The vision goes beyond a single event. We aim to create recognition and pave the way for future greatness,” he said.

He said the festival had the potential to position the metro among the country’s top tourism and events destinations.

“Ultimately, I want East London to be counted among the country’s major playgrounds, standing alongside cities such as Durban and Cape Town, and eventually even surpassing them in appeal.”

Tyekana said the festival had already surpassed expectations.

“I am shocked and happy to say that the festival has sold over 80% of the tickets so far, we are expecting a minimum of 5,000 people to attend and there will be voucher giveaways for attendees.”

With final preparations under way, excitement continues to build for what is set to be a defining celebration for Buffalo City’s entertainment future.

Kwa-Mashu born rapper Ntokozo Zakwe expressed his excitement about performing at the festival

“I’ll be there super early to see the talent East London has to offer and maybe I could end up collaborating and working with some of them.”

