Power cut to government buildings over arrears forces staff to work from home

Recently mayor Nyaniso Nelani revealed recently that the Mthatha-based council was owed almost R150m by the department of public works for electricity in many of its properties in town.

SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Many government employees based in the Mthatha area have been forced to work from home for nearly two months as two state properties — the Botha Sigcau and KD Matanzima buildings — have been without electricity.

The buildings, which house several government offices, were disconnected from the grid by King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality bosses for owing millions of rand on their electricity bills.

Attempts to get public works to pay up had so far failed.

Government departments housed in the two buildings include health, social development, transport, education, agriculture, sport, recreation, arts and culture, environmental affairs, the police VIP protection service and social security agency Sassa.

“These properties fall under the ownership of the provincial department of public works,” an angry Nelani said.

“Despite repeated attempts by the municipality to engage public works on a feasible payment arrangement, no response was received.

“This left the municipality with no alternative but to enforce standard credit control measures.”

On Wednesday, a government employee usually based in the Botha Sigcau building, confirmed the property had been closed for several weeks.

Many employees were working from home despite the building having a backup generator.

“The servers are in there but, unfortunately, are not connected to the generator.

“It is very difficult [to do any work]. We often have to go and beg people in other buildings just to make photocopies of some documents.”

Public transport operators needing permits were unable to get them because of the situation, the official said.

Another official said though the KD Matanzima building also had its own backup generator, it was used for only a few hours a day, possibly to save fuel.

That generator was also able to power up computer services.

This is the second time the municipality has pulled the plug on the 11-storey Botha Sigcau and six-floor KD Matanzima buildings — which house almost 20 departments — due to provincial public works’ failure to pay its electricity bills.

Earlier in 2025, it was reported that the power disconnections meant some services were not being rendered to the public.

The buildings were inaccessible to people using wheelchairs because some lifts were not working.

Payments to service providers had also been affected by the power cuts.

The Botha Sigcau building alone accommodates 13 departments.

In some departments, employees had to be released at noon, affecting productivity.

“Non-payment of rates negatively affects the municipality’s revenue and service sustainability,” Nelani said.

He warned government departments that the time for negotiations was over.

“The era of arrangements is over. It is grossly unfair to law-abiding ratepayers when state entities default on their obligations.”

Former KSD municipalcouncillor, -turned community activist and current KSD Stakeholder Forum chair Pasika Nontshiza, a former KSD councillor, described the situation at the two buildings as “painful and disgusting”.

He berated the government for failing to inform the public of the situation.

“For residents who travel long distances only to be confronted by a ‘Closed’ sign, this is hitting hard.

“So severe is this situation that many workers have had to work from home without any prior notification to the public.

“[Informal] businesses plying their trade around the [Botha Sigcau] building are also hard-hit, as are service providers who depend on government services.

“We are deeply concerned about the lack of communication from the government about this, and demand urgent action.”

Nontshiza said it was also grossly disappointing that people were battling to get services they were entitled to due to a lack of coherence among government institutions, and for failing to take their customers into their confidence.

“It is government to government after all. They have failed to practise what they always preach.

“If a government building is closed, it talks to a complete collapse of government as if we have reached Day Zero.”

Meanwhile, Mthatha Ratepayers and Residents’ Association spokesperson Madyibi Ngxekana said it was shocking that the situation had not been resolved.

He questioned why the funds owed by public works for the two properties had been allowed to accumulate to millions.

“We are talking about government to government.

“As ratepayers, when you default on your municipal bill for just one month, they rush to disconnect your electricity at the beginning of the second month.

“Where are the people supposed to get services if Botha Sigcau is closed now?”

Questions were sent to the provincial public works and infrastructure department on Wednesday morning, but the department had not responded by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch